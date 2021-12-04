Google Photos locked folder expands to mobile phones other than Pixel





Many photo management apps on Android devices have the option to lock a specific photo behind a PIN or fingerprint, but Google took a long time to implement such a feature in its products. Google Photos finally added a lock folder feature earlier this year, initially exclusively for Pixel smartphones, but now it’s more widespread.

Android police have reported (via 9to5Google) that the lock folder feature is starting to appear on more Android devices in the Google Photos app. The LockFolder option doesn’t seem to work on my Galaxy S21, but Android Police found it on the Galaxy A52 and 9to5Google recognized it on various Oppo, OnePlus and Samsung phones.Of the photo[ライブラリ]After tapping the tab[ユーティリティ]You can check if you have one by selecting the page.

Photos and videos moved to locked folders can only be accessed by fingerprint (or device PIN), not other apps on your phone. Most importantly, if you lose your phones or forget to back up your lock folders before wiping them, they will not be backed up to the cloud. You will not be able to access these photos and videos.

Locked Folder was rolled out to Pixel smartphones in June of this year, and Google Camera has also been updated so that photos and videos can be saved in Locked Folder by pressing the folder button. It’s not clear if other device makers will add an integration similar to Google Photos’ locked folders (or if Google will allow it).

In recent months, Google has released many other features of Photo, such as automatic event memory, new Android widgets, new shortcuts for quickly opening screenshot folders, new frame styles for memory widgets, and much more.

