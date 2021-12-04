Steps We Must Take to Strengthen the National Security Innovation Base of the Americas





The world is facing a rapidly changing environment, and both the strategic order of the world and the technological balance between the great powers are undergoing major changes. Strategically, the United States participates in peer-level multipolar global competition on an unprecedented scale. In particular, the rise of China needs to challenge and seriously tackle the status of America in the world. Technically, the Digital Revolution has provided the ability to revolutionize everyday life while introducing many new and more dangerous threats.

Historically, when faced with this great change, our nations and allies have won for the spirit and creativity of the Americas, allowing us to learn and adapt quickly. By harnessing the power of entrepreneurs, we underpin this creative energy and deliver disruptive technology and capabilities faster than our rivals. Entrepreneurial freedom to create ideas, experiment, prototype, and quickly move to reality is critical to winning the current competition.

Unfortunately, we are off to a very late start.

Parliamentary and Pentagon leadership plays an important role to play in what can only be explained as generational reform within the world’s largest bureaucracy. In order to harness the strengths of the Americas and compete with enemy coercion, theft and authoritarianism, we need to discuss novel and creative ideas frankly and honestly. These next steps are not easy, but they are essential to our continued military advantage.

Many decisive technologies, especially information technology, leverage the integration and analysis of information to provide benefits for coordinating key actions across large defense companies. We cannot afford to limit promising and proven technologies to one program or service. They need to be deployed throughout the enterprise. This approach to all programs disassembles the service stove pipe, allowing integration into larger, higher performance systems for decisive benefits. Senior leaders sitting on short-term thinking traps must make high-level decisions to move emerging technologies across the valley of death, deployed extensively throughout the department. ..

As a leader, technological advances do not lose the human element of an organization. At the Pentagon, human resources challenges are plagued us. There are too many layers in the decision-making process, and too many individuals can delay or stop the entire program. No, or worse, studying a program to death for fear of mistakes and failures happens very often, and there are many clear cues to move forward in direct opposition to leadership.

In addition to this, program managers enter and leave the program at a pace defined by their personal career track, regardless of program milestones or outcomes. What emerges is a system of bureaucratic stagnation, with little accountability to advance the program towards the ultimate goal of system deployment. Reducing middle management, rethinking the career track of acquisitions, and creating incentive structures that reward the turmoil will bring significant cultural change to outdated industrial machines.

Finally, Pentagon laboratories have a clear and unique role. In some cases, we will develop new features where there are no private sector solutions. Labs often need to act as the center of integration, rather than inventing new technologies into existing combat systems. This rewarding task, when done correctly, solves many enterprise integration challenges.

Incentives are important. It is important to reward the lab to quickly adopt and integrate new features of fighters from outside the department. If you don’t know whether government or the private sector should take the lead, appoint a neutral third party to investigate the situation, resolve conflicts of interest, empower the commercial sector, and great government agencies are at the core. We suggest the best way to help you focus on strategic defense. problem.

There is no panacea for the threats our country faces, but we must adapt to change and neutralize potential enemies. You need to develop, implement, and extend ways to lower your business barriers with the Pentagon. We need to engage with private companies with destructive ideas and reward leaders who use that technology to strengthen national security.

During the last century, the United States, along with our allies and partners, has presided over an unprecedented improvement in the human condition. Not everyone believes in inviolable human rights and freedoms, nor does it believe that the United States must bear the torch of these gifts. There is no mistake. We are challenged and the foundation of America’s national security innovation is our competitive advantage. Strengthening the ability of departments and entrepreneurs to work together to strengthen a country has always been and must be an integral part of our success.

Republican Rep. Ken Calvert is a ranking member of the House Defense Subcommittee.

Detailed Commentary It’s time to vaccinate defense industrial bases to ensure our safety This important industrial base is now in a way not experienced in our lives from viruses, not from enemies. It has been tested. The industrial base goes to national security to delay or oppose the protection of itself and fellow workers from the enemy COVID-19, whose employees already claim more than 775,000 Americans. By delaying the research and production of essential systems, we are living becoming our own worst enemy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defensenews.com/opinion/commentary/2021/12/03/the-steps-we-must-take-to-strengthen-americas-national-security-innovation-base/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos