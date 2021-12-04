Google Pixel 6a release date, rumors, features, news





(Pocket-lint)-Google’s Pixel 6 and 6 Pro were unveiled at the October 2021 event. They differed significantly from previous Pixel devices in terms of hardware as well as design, and both were run on in-house chips. It’s my first time, not a Qualcomm processor.

There are already a lot of rumors surrounding the midrange model of the Pixel 6 device, but it’s expected to be called the Google Pixel 6a. This is all we have heard so far.

Release date and price

The Pixel 5a 5G was just announced in August 2021, but there are currently no rumors suggesting when the Pixel 6a will be released. Therefore, it can still take a considerable amount of time. That said, the Pixel 5a isn’t widely available (US is Japan only), and perhaps the Pixel 6a will be launched sooner to meet the needs of the midrange Pixel in other parts of the world. ..

Prior to the Pixel 5a, the Pixel 4a was announced in August 2020 and the Pixel 3a was announced in May 2019. That is, there is no such defined pattern. Given that there are already rumors about the Pixel 6a, it’s not surprising to see the Pixel 6a unveiled in the first half of 2022, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

In terms of price, the Pixel 5a is priced at $ 449 in the United States. Not available in the UK. The Pixel 4a was priced at $ 349 in the UK and $ 349 in the US. The Pixel 3a is priced at $ 399 and $ 399 in the United States. Therefore, the Pixel 6a could sell for less than $ 500 / $ 500, but it will probably take some time before we know.

Same as OnLeaks / 91mobilesDesign Pixel 6152.2 x 71.8. x 8.7mm

The Google Pixel 6a comes in 5K rendering and shows a design that is very close to the design of the Pixel 6. With the same outstanding camera strip across the back of the device, the Pixel 6a has also been shown to provide a flat display with a punchhole camera, like the Pixel 6 centralized at the top.

The size of Pixel 6a is said to be 152.2×71.8. The x 8.7mm is a bit smaller than the 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm Pixel 6, and is said to not have a 3.5mm headphone jack like the previous Pixel “a” devices.

The rendering shows the black and gray color palette options, as well as the combination of white and cream, but the details of the Pixel 6a colors and color names have not yet been detailed in the leak. Both the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are IP68 waterproof and dustproof, but the Pixel 5a 5G is IP67, so the latter is expected for the Pixel 6a as well.

Display 6.2 inch, full HD + OLED under display fingerprint sensor

The Google Pixel 6a is said to come with a 6.2-inch flat OLED display with an underdisplay fingerprint sensor.

The resolution and refresh rate haven’t been announced yet, but we expect Full HD + with a 90Hz refresh rate. It may be possible to provide a refresh rate of 60Hz, but the latter is likely as many midrange phones now offer 90Hz.

CamerasPixel 5 Camera 12.2MP main, 16MP super wide angle

According to the leak, the Google Pixel 6a has the same camera settings as the Google Pixel 5, so it’s a Google Pixel 5a 5G. The Pixel 5’s camera is still great, but it’s a bit different from what Google did in the “a” series in the past. The previous “a” series was aimed at providing the flagship Pixel camera experience on midrange devices.

If the Pixel 6a offers a Pixel 5 camera, you’ll still get a great camera experience, but it’s a step back from the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Also, the reason for the large camera housing on the back of the Pixel 6 will be an interesting move as the new camera module didn’t fit into the square housing on the Pixel 5. Same housing as the Pixel 6, but with a different camera setup.

If the rumors are correct, you’ll see a 12.2 megapixel main camera, a Pixel 6a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera.

Hardware and specifications

Both Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro work with Google’s own Tensor chip, and it has been reported that it works the same with Pixel 6a. Currently, nothing has been announced about RAM or storage, but we know it will be a 5G mobile phone.

The Pixel 5a 5G provides 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as a base, so it could work the same with the Pixel 6a.

The battery capacity hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s expected to be around 4500mAh, perhaps even higher.

Google Pixel 6a Rumors: What Has Happened So Far? November 24, 2021: Google Pixel 6a now has a Tensor chipset

The Google Pixel 6a runs on the Google Tensor chip and is said to come with the same camera as the Pixel 5.

November 22, 2021: Leaked Google Pixel 6a rendering shows familiar styling, no headphone jack

OnLeaks and 91Mobiles have unveiled a series of 5K renderings showing off what’s called Pixel 6a.

Written by Britta O’Boyle. Originally published on December 3, 2021.

