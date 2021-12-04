Cummins Accelerates Hydrogen Innovation at New Facilities





Published 10 hours ago

Cummins, Inc. It was submitted from.

Following the signing of the Bidens Presidential Infrastructure Bill and progress at COP26, Cummins Inc. will expand the green hydrogen economy and accelerate energy transitions by opening a state-of-the-art alternative power innovation facility in West Sacramento, California. We are continuing our efforts. ..

This Hydrogen Fuel Cell Integration Center will help Cummins achieve a zero-emission fleet for more customers with its proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell technology.

Amy Davis, Vice President and President of New Power at Cummins, is critical to advancing hydrogen technology while our presence in West Sacramento plays a central role in decarbonization conversations in the United States. California has one of the country’s most advanced hydrogen infrastructure systems, providing an excellent ecosystem for advancing alternative power technologies. Ultimately, our goal is to accelerate transportation change, innovate for our customers, and bring more zero-emission vehicles onto the road. This feature helps you do just that.

New 18,000sq. ft. The Cummins site is specially designed for hydrogen innovation, including safety features, and houses fuel cell integration and fuel cell powertrain development and testing, control, and electrical engineering. Cummins will be the largest tenant of the California Fuel Cell Partnership Facility occupied by other alternative power innovators and technology companies.

Cummins is investing in two types of hydrogen fuel cells: proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells and solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC). The West Sacramento facility focuses on PEM fuel cells. It is considered a suitable solution for high power transport applications such as heavy trucks and long haul trucks. If the hydrogen used to power the fuel cell vehicle is green, that is, if it is produced using renewable energy, the result is a zero-carbon transport.

Cummins, Inc. Cummins, Inc.

Cummins Inc, a global power leader. Is a complementary business segment company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and services a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products include diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains, and power for filtration, post-treatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, control systems, air treatment systems, automatic transmissions, power generation systems, batteries, electric power systems and more. It covers train-related components. Hydrogen production and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (USA), Cummins has been empowering a richer world since its founding in 1919 through three global corporate responsibility priorities that are essential to a healthy community of education, the environment and equal opportunity. We employ approximately 61,600 employees who are committed to giving.

Cummins, Inc.Other works of

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.csrwire.com/press_releases/732471-cummins-accelerating-hydrogen-innovation-new-facility The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos