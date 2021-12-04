How Google Fi failed miserably because of one word | by Stella Guan | December 2021





In this article, I’ll look back at my experience as a customer and analyze what went wrong with user experience design (UX) and customer experience design (CX) as a design expert.

Hiccups began as soon as I tried to port my current number via the Google Fi app.

My request was repeatedly rejected. I entered all the information correctly and reconfirmed it, so I decided to call technical support.

I was advised to wait 6 hours and try again. They had to cancel my request because it failed.

We also encouraged you to call your current carrier and ask them to unfreeze their port-out request. Apparently my phone was locked even though my phone had been paid and unlocked before.

When I called my mobile carrier, I got the unlock PIN I wanted to provide to Google.

Small hiccups, no big problems.

When I tried to port in again 6 hours later the next day, I got the same error message.

My request has been canceled again. In other words, I’m waiting for another 6 hours.

I became more and more frustrated. I have a PIN now and have been waiting for 6 hours, what do they want anymore?

I made another call. I hung up halfway through, but the agent sent me an email telling me to try again in 6 hours. The email also states that you have the option to enter your own PIN when retrying.

But that didn’t happen. I tried the process again after 6 hours, but the transfer PIN field did not appear.

When I called technical support for the fifth time, the mystery was finally resolved. The agent could understand that I had entered all the PINs incorrectly.

Your current carrier has a normal security PIN for your account and you entered it as directed by the Google Fis app.

I hardly knew that Google meant a transfer PIN obtained from a mobile carrier for this purpose.

Nowhere in the text label was it explained that this was the PIN I was supposed to enter. There are no tooltips or specific wording on the label. It is also not warned that some carriers may lock unlockable with this type of PIN.

A simple change to the UX description and UX design could have avoided this situation and saved the customer valuable time.

For me, it was a 12-hour wait, many attempts, and emotional stress.

Finally, the number was brought in, and I thought the trial was over.Or thought so

When I was notified that the number transfer was complete, I was excited to start using the Fi service.

I restarted the phone, turned off WiFi, and tried using mobile data.

Nothing is loaded. It’s not even a lightweight and simple app with no streaming content.

Then something more comical and incredibly frustrating happened.

Google’s own support call was sent directly to Voicemail

As before, I requested a callback from Google Fi app support. The callback was sent directly to your voice email via the new Google Fi system.

Listening to your voicemail right after making a call was annoying and frustrating, but at the same time I heard a confused support agent asking me for me and not getting a reply.

After several attempts to request a callback, I gave up.

Support chat window does not work properly Cross-browser

I turned to chat support.

Yet another hiccup has occurred. The chat window doesn’t work in my current default browser, Firefox.

I understand Google’s Chrome incentives. After all, you have to keep it in your family, right?

However, it’s probably not the best way to completely ignore compatibility between browsers just because you want users to be able to keep their activity in their browsers.

After switching to Chrome for chat to work, like many other support centers, the agent is script-based and doesn’t have enough flexibility for customers to solve their individual complex issues. I noticed.

The support system is not well documented and the agent seems to be a robot

Several agents keep saying the same thing over and over again, much like a parody video of a recent viral Saturday Night Live customer service. Another agent told me to wait 24 hours for the service to work without troubleshooting.

Not surprisingly, the service wasn’t working after waiting patiently for 24 hours, so within 48 hours a sixth or seventh support communication took place.

When customers have to make repeated calls, at least they expect that somewhere in the support system there will be a log of conversations that will help them understand what the next agent has experienced.

For Google Fi support, in most cases you received a robot-like script-based response.

The escalation system was unable to address the issue in a timely manner

When I requested escalation, I received an email from an agent on the other side of the world stating that my working hours overlapped with my sleeping hours.

In technical support scenarios involving phone access, there is a time lag, so how many customers can respond for a few days to finally get the phone back on track? Certainly not most of us.

This is where CX Design, which stands for Customer Experience Design, comes into play.

A beautiful interface (UI) and a sophisticated user experience (UX) come first, but without a seamless CX design, the overall experience would be disrupted.

In one of the support calls, the agent who helped diagnose the UX writing issue where the text label on the forwarding PIN is confusing also revealed that user feedback on this issue was repeatedly ignored by the Google Fi product team. Did.

Important point

Having worked for a global company with more employees than most urban populations in the world, I do understand that such oversights occur frequently, but in reality they shouldn’t.

There are several solutions I have suggested:

If the product team added another step to UX design and warned users about requesting a PIN transfer from the carrier before continuing, it would be amazing how this issue could be avoided. Then just paraphrase the PIN label as follows: Specifies that it is a time-sensitive, one-time transfer PIN provided by the carrier, rather than a regular account PIN. At the same time, it may have been possible to improve the customer experience by retraining agents to be more personal and less. If the ticket is marked like an escalation, reshuffle the support center time zone like a script and assign the agent closest to the customer’s time zone instead of the other side of the world. A customer conversation history summary should be readily available. Each agent who received a support call.

Google may not mind an individual customer with little power like me getting angry and jumping on a competitor, but most other companies influence customers for experience design. I can’t afford to lose it.

Most other companies can’t afford to lose their customers to the left or right because of experience design.

We hope that looking back on this experience will remind us that companies are actually investing in experience design. It’s essential to the growth and sustainability of your business, and it’s no longer good.

It’s no longer good to invest in experience design as essential to the growth and sustainability of your business.

For the time being, Im is looking for a mobile operator that actually has a decent international plan. If such a company actually exists, you don’t need to make nearly 10 calls.

