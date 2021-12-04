In the three years of change on Google Cloud, as employees say, CEO Thomas Kurian’s aggressive sales strategy has yielded real results at the expense of internal dissent.





Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud CEO at Google Cloud Next 2019.

Google

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian is nearing the end of his contract, but will renew it. Kurian’s next goal for Google Cloud is to reach $ 34 billion in annual revenue by 2023. This is to say that current and former Google Cloud employees have worked for Kurian.

In late 2018, Thomas Kurian left Oracle more than 20 years later and became the new CEO of Google Cloud, a search giant cloud computing division, in January of the following year.

Kurian took over the business on the verge of a turnaround after three years in office with its predecessor, VMware co-founder and one of the industry’s most respected executives, Diane Greene. Under Greene, Google Cloud has made coveted advances to close the gap with industry leaders Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. Both have been lagging behind for a long time.

Three years later, Kurian terminated his current deal with Google Cloud, and two people near the company told Insider. If he renews the contract as widely expected within the company, he has the opportunity to continue to mark the unit and is responsible for overcoming some of its most important challenges.

“In my sense, he plans to stay for at least another two years, but he’s obviously under great pressure to maintain momentum,” one current employee told Insider.

Google Cloud declined to comment on this story.

Kurian has pursued an ambitious set of goals at Google, using tactics from his former employer, Oracle’s playbook, to instill a “aggressive” sales culture to pursue growth. rice field. Kurian is leading the company towards an annual sales target of $ 34 billion by 2023, surpassing the current $ 17 billion, according to those who know the company’s plans directly.

At the same time, Google Cloud remains unprofitable, with $ 644 million in the last quarter, 2020, especially despite spending significant amounts of money on hiring, hiring sales reps, and building new data centers. Shows a loss of $ 1.2 billion. Insiders are looking for improved margins to describe a wide range of cost savings across the unit, including recruitment, marketing, partnerships, and sales commission budget cuts. A former employee said Google Cloud is focusing on adopting a customer support role in Mexico City as a cost-cutting move.

But, as insiders and others have reported over the years, Oracle-influenced, old-fashioned IT sales strategies aren’t always working well within a more bohemian Google organization.

Insider spoke with eight current and former Google Cloud employees. They shared what they thought they worked or didn’t work under Kurian’s leadership and what they would come next.

Kurian’s approach shows results

According to the department’s latest revenue report, it’s undeniable that Kurian achieved real results on Google Cloud, increasing revenue by 45% year-over-year. In fact, people near the company describe his approach as “result-driven,” praising Klean for articulating expectations and making the team accountable when goals aren’t met. ..

Insiders also praised Kurian for shaping Google Cloud when it comes to working with customers, and the reputation of search giants for focusing on the underlying technology rather than solving real-world business problems. I overturned it.

One ex-employee moved from “culture” we’re not going to make things and listen to business “to Thomas, who understands what customers need and is involved in building products. I really saw you do. A concrete solution to a customer’s problem. “

Under Kurian, Google Cloud will hire more sales people, tailor salary incentives to be more in line with rivals such as Oracle and Microsoft, receive feedback in general, and adjust their approach accordingly. Especially excellent.

Ping Wu, formerly Vice President of Engineering and Products at Cresta, who worked as Senior Director of Engineering under Klean, told insiders: “”

Google Cloud disagrees with rank

Few people argue about Kurian’s progress, but his strategy to close the gap with AWS and Microsoft has caused some disagreements in the ranks.

Above all, people say Kurian is generally considered flat and leading.

That awareness is only strengthened by leadership teams brought by Kurian from companies such as Microsoft and Oracle, even if long-time Google executives like Urs Hlzle don’t play a very active role in the unit. Current and former employees say that by bringing in such outsiders, Klean caused friction with the people of the company who themselves had “managerial aspirations.”

“It seems to be pulled out of nowhere to make sure your management isn’t homemade. It only shakes the morale and dedication of the organization,” said a former employee.

Urs Hlzle, Senior Vice President of Technology Infrastructure at Google.

Google

Some Google Cloud insiders also say that Kurian oversees a competitive environment where aggression is important, and one calls it a “negative culture.” According to insiders, this is especially true for the sales department, where many employee turnover rates have been seen lately.

As Insider recently reported, recent changes to sales reps’ salary packages have been confusing, and some in the company are worried that they may miss 25% of their annual bonus. Employees understood that this change was a cost-cutting measure, as well as a sign of Kurian’s relentless focus on metrics, sources said.

People said Kurian’s philosophy was to increase sales quotas, replace those who couldn’t keep up, and characterize it as a “slice and dice” approach inspired by Oracle’s famous ruthless culture. ..

“It’s clear. We hired people to win. If some soldiers die in battle or need to be fined. Hire other soldiers and continue the march.” The employee said.

