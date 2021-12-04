Northeast Metrotech (Large) and Blue Hills (Small) Win State Occupational Bowl Championship





Donnelly is a great addition to the Knights, accumulating 1,895 yards and 27 touchdowns this season, finishing with 200 points.

He’s a pretty character, but he’s also a pretty soccer player, said Don Jerez, a Northeast Metro coach who won his second championship in the Northeast Metro. He is a great kid, he has a great attitude. His athletic ability, speed, and his heart separate him.

Donnelly found the end zone for the first time in the first quarter, took an end around from a distance of 6 yards, and ran inside the pylon on the right side of the end zone to advance the Knights. In the second quarter, the senior captain passed several defenders and plunged across the end line for a 9-yard touchdown. His third score was a two-yard score, hitting the paydart in the 27th touchdown of the season via a linebacker.

According to Donnelly, it’s the front lines that make everything possible. Those big boys get rid of everything, and I just find a hole.

Wakefield’s senior Anthony Tincome rushed six times for a score of 125 yards, highlighted with a 30-yard touchdown trot and speeding into the end zone.

Knights Defense stood up on that occasion and was forced to make four turnovers. The Bears senior tailback tried to cross the goal line to the first quarter score, which combined with the defensive line to remove the ball from Lyran Rose. While the Bears were driving in the second quarter, the Knights joined forces to force a fumble, and Warburn resident senior John McDonough fell to a loose ball. Tinkham added an intercept as time passed in the second half and several Knights linebackers joined in to force a third fumble in the fourth quarter.

I’m very proud of them, Jerez said. I think it’s the world of these kids. They never stop. There were some potholes that had to be overcome, but we believed in each other.

Northeast Metro 30, Greater New Bedford 7

In the wake field

Greater New Bedford (7-5) 000007

Northeast (10-3) 688830

Steve Donnelly 6 Run (Rush Failure)

Steve Donnelly 9 Run (Steve Donnelly Run)

Steve Donnelly 2 Run (Angel Maldonadoran)

Anthony Tincome 30 Run (Chris Tullo Run)

Lyran Rose 59 Run (Connor McManus Kick)

In a match between Blue Hills 52 and Nashova Valley Tech 51 strong offenses, the decisive factor often depends on who can transform important play later in the game.

Blue Hills had enough time to defeat Canton’s Nashova Valley Tech and escape with the MVADA-Small School title.

Senior Anthony Graziano scored a yard with 2:34 remaining in the fourth quarter, bringing Blue Hills (11-2) within one of the Nashova Valley. With a two-point try, Eric Mann rumbled in on his third conversion of the game.

Blue Hills first-year coach Ed Madden knew he needed to score there and knew he could score any play. I could have changed the tempo, but one of the blue hills mottos here is to use the play clock.

While Graziano and Mann provided the heroic of the second half of the game, there were big moments scattered throughout the contest, including a 96-yard intercept return for a touchdown for sophomore Kaiden Montas to tie the game. ..

This team believes in Blue Hills as a program. Madden, who took over Blue Hills coach Ed Catavia after the Fall II season, said it would be hard to see a junior student succeed with such a great performance.

Warriors (11-2) campaigned up and down, recording 13 consecutive victories at one point and then losing to Canton and Mashpie in a series of games in the middle of the year.

Since then, Blue Hills has scored 202 points in the last four games of the year, culminating in a 52-point effort on Friday.

They only believe in the system, Madden said, they wanted to step up to the challenge. The coach’s dream was for them to agree, and they believed.

The Blue Hills attack was a run in which junior Jake Ricefelder recorded four touchdowns, Mann recorded an eight-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and converted a trio of two-point conversions in the second half. Supported by skill.

Blue Hills 32, Nashova Valley Tech

In canton high

Nashova Valley Tech (8-4) 141415851

Blue Hills (11-2) 614161652

BH Jake Reissfelder 46 Run (Rush Failure)

NVT Elijah Murphy 16 Run (Kick)

NVT Murphy Senecal 14 Run (Kick)

BH Eric Man 8 Run (Kaiden Montas Run)

NVT Randil Blanc 7 Pass (Kick) from Murphy Senecal

BH Jake Reissfelder 30 Run (Rush Failure)

NVT Randy Leblanc 75 Kickoff Return (Kick)

BH Kaiden Montas 96 Pass Cut Return (Eric Manlan)

NVT Murphy Senecal 1 Run (Kick)

BH Jay Kreis Felder 20 Run (J Kreis Felder Run)

NVT Murphy Senecal 22 Run (Randil Blanc Run)

BH Jay Kreisfelder 4 Run (Eric Man Run)

NVT Elijah Murphy 4 Run (Randil Blanclan Run)

BH Anthony Graziano 1 Run (Eric Manlan)

The Blue Hills Regional Soccer Team sighed a great relief after winning a 52-51 victory over Nashova Tech after winning a state vocational bowl on Friday night.Colin Bannen

