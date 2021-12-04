Call of Duty earned $ 3 billion in 2020, so of course Activision Blizzard has postponed QA





One of the studios responsible for Call of Duty’s success is to fire a QA tester who is reported to make $ 17 an hour working in a franchise. Activision Blizzard states that it brought $ 3 billion in 2020. : Black Ops Cold War and CoD: According to reports from Kotaku and The Washington Post, Warzone has fired one-third of contract QA testers.

Austin O’Brien, Ravens Associate Community Manager, said team members were convened on January 28 at a separate meeting to tell them if they still had work. So far, the company has reportedly fired about one-third of QA testers, or about 12, but more could be fired. The post quotes an anonymous Raven contractor who said, after being given the bad news, everyone said you didn’t do anything wrong.

Better ABK, an employee advocacy group, says many employees have moved to Wisconsin for work without the support of Activision Blizzard. OBrien also tweeted that the company had promised to raise salaries after Activision, the owner of Ravens, completed the salary restructuring. It can be achieved in a cruel way. From $ 17 per hour to $ 18.50 per hour, there are better perks and bonuses.

These people were asked to move to Madison, Wisconsin and work here. Currently, they are unemployed on January 28th.

Our QA team is doing a great job, but this not only increases their workload, but also crushes their morale.

If your industry friends have open positions, share them.

Austin O’Brien (@eyyohbee) December 3, 2021

Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier tweeted that some of the testers he spoke to didn’t know his status until next week. One of the studio’s QA testers tweeted that they didn’t know until Tuesday. Kotaku reported that the studio developers learned about layoffs by word of mouth rather than by official announcement.

I contacted about 6 Raven testers tonight. The company individually notifies you if you have been dismissed. However, some people don’t have a meeting until next week, so I’m heading to the weekend without knowing if I still have a job.

Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) December 4, 2021

Activision Blizzard, as Kotaku points out, shows a pattern of dismissing workers in a booming business. In 2019, the company fired about 8% of its employees after CEO Bobby Kotick announced that 2018 was the best performance in the company’s history. In June, Cotic reportedly received $ 155 million after a shareholder vote a few months earlier, and the company fired about 50 employees managing the event with a three-month severance pay. We provided a $ 200 Battle.net gift card. Gamesindustry.biz reports that Call of Duty: Vanguard, a game created by Sledgehammer Games and published by Activision, was the second largest game launch in 2021.

Activision Blizzard has recently been in the limelight for having terrible working conditions and not responding to repeated allegations of abuse and sexual assault by employees. There is also a claim that Cotic had known the problem for years and had a history of his own harassment. In less than a week, the company plans to release an enhanced version of Call of Duty: Warzone, which is affiliated with Vanguard.

Activision did not respond to The Verges’ request for comment.

