The locked folder feature of Google Photos will start to appear on more Android smartphones





Google Photos initially introduced the lock folder feature in May, but was only available on Google Pixel smartphones. Now, as the search giant promised a while ago, it seems to be arriving at more Android smartphones. In October, Google announced that this feature will be available to more Android users in the future. The locked folders feature of Google Photos has begun to be exposed to more users, but is currently only visible on certain smartphones.

As mentioned earlier, the Google Photos lock folder feature was introduced at the Google I / O event in May. This feature was exclusive to Pixel smartphones. However, more and more Android smartphones are now beginning to take advantage of this feature. Android police first discovered this feature. However, Gadgets 360 was also able to validate this feature individually on Motorola Edge 20 Fusion and OnePlus 7 running Android 11.

Since there is no official rollout announcement, it can be inferred that the update will be rolled out in stages. Expect updates to permeate all Android smartphones in the coming days or weeks. The locked folder of Google Photos on iOS hasn’t arrived yet and may only arrive early next year.

The locked folder feature allows users to save their photos and videos individually in password protected folders. Once the media is saved in a locked folder, it will not be visible while the user is browsing Google Photos or other gallery apps on their smartphone.

Follow this guide on how to set a locked folder in Google Photos. Users also need to update the app to make sure it is the latest version. If you set a locked folder,[アイテムの移動]You can tap the option to move the existing media to the locked folder. Media in locked folders cannot be backed up or shared via Google Photos.

Satvik Khare is the Deputy Editor of Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology can make life easier for everyone. Gadgets are always passionate about him, and he often finds ways to avoid new technologies. In my spare time, I love playing around with cars and participating in motorsports. When the weather is bad, I rap on the Forza Horizon on Xbox and read some nice fiction.

