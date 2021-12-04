Pokemon Remake “Brilliant Diamond” “Shining Pearl”





Every “Pokemon” fan has a favorite generation, which is often based on the iterations they played as a kid. The unique nostalgia colors the memory of the game, and the first experience in the world of Pokemon is the most respected.

I’ve never been in that situation because I jumped on a “Pokemon” train later in my life. If there was an effort I liked the most, it would be “Pokemon GO” which is not part of the main series. I’ve only played most of the main series recently, and over time I’ve learned to appreciate the franchise’s improvements.

It takes me and my fans to the latest remakes — “Pokemon Brilliant Diamonds” and “Pokemon Shining Pearls”. The two games are based on a project released in 2007 on the Nintendo DS. I didn’t have enough time to watch the original, so I came to these games with fresh eyes. At first glance, game modernization presents challenges specific to the developers of ILCA, the studio that brought the game to Nintendo Switch.

The remakes of “Pokemon Brilliant Diamond” and “Pokemon Brilliant Pearl” still carry on the original visual appeal. (Nintendo)

Thanks to the technology, the team has devised a clever solution that harnesses the power and capabilities of the latest consoles. “Brilliant Diamond” and “Shining Pearl” are not rethinking of their predecessors. Instead, they are approaching the original. ILCA renews the remake by converting sprite-based graphics to polygons.

Despite the graphic changes, the game remains attractive thanks to the pretty chibi-style art. Switching to polygons also improves the level of visual detail. This is because the improved hardware allows developers to accurately reflect Pokemon from the surface of the water and create more detailed information in the world. Elsewhere, combat sequences are lovingly animated with fresh prosperity and effects that make combat feel more visceral.

Although new in appearance, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl retain their core gameplay and quirks. Players will explore the Sinnoh region, catching and tame creatures for use in combat. They fight Team Galactic Troublemakers. They are trying to use the power of Pokemon for their malicious purposes. At the same time, players need to fill out the Pokédex and Battle Gym leaders to join the Pokemon League and challenge champion Cynthia.

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl, you can choose from three starting creatures early in the game. (Nintendo)

The SO-SO PLOT, GREAT LORE storyline is not the best in the series and follows the same story beats as the other entries. The Sinnoh region itself, on the other hand, has a more attractive lore than the other chapters due to its superiority in the “Pokemon” hierarchy, which has Arceus as the creator of the universe. The legendary and mythical Pokemon stories that players encounter are woven together to create a more fully realized world compared to other chapters.

Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are closely related to the original pass, but the remake takes advantage of some gameplay improvements made over the last few years to make the experience more enjoyable and hassle-free. Release. First of all, the HM movement is no longer tied to a particular Pokemon. Players can use them on the fly to overcome obstacles on the map. This opens up space for the team and reduces the need to backtrack to grab a particular Pokemon. ILCA also includes the fairy type introduced in this version later in the series. This change balances the overwhelming power of dragon-type and dark-type Pokemon in the campaign, and brings new wrinkles that the original veteran must explain.

In addition, ILCA elegantly adapts the Poketch device to the switch, even though the console doesn’t have a second screen for the Nintendo DS. Acting almost like an iPhone, this device has a number of apps to help players travel. Located in the upper right corner of the screen, it can be blown away for player control. It is important to find the item, track the friendship status of the Pokemon, and count the steps to hatch the egg.

Spearpillar is home to two legendary Pokemon that appear on the covers of “Pokemon Brilliant Diamond” and “Pokemon Shining Pearl”. (Nintendo)

Connections are easier In addition, Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls make trading and combat with other players easier than ever. Each of the original Nintendo DS versions had a cumbersome interface. Now all the player needs to do is push a button to connect to the room and trade with a local friend. You can also meet players from all over the world through the Global Room and Union Room. The whole process is much simpler and easier to run.

Developers enhance the depth of remake gameplay with elements such as Grand Underground, Super Contest Shows, Poffin Making, and the option to catch the legendary Pokemon at Ramanas Park. Grand Underground is a fascinating maze of corridors and rooms that host fossil digging mini-games that reward players with stones, statues, and other items. There are also Pokemon in the basement room that are not normally found in the wild. Players can explore there for hours.

Super Contest Shows and Poffin Baking provide a non-combat way to interact with Pokemon. Players build the look of creatures by giving them the right treats, attend shows and gain popularity with the crowd. It’s great, but it’s an unnecessary distraction.

A bigger attraction is Ramanas Park, where players can find slate to catch the legendary Pokemon. This is already added to the long endgame as players fill out the country’s Pokédex and look for rare creatures.

Above all, “Brilliant Diamond” and “Shining Pearl” were the setting for “Pokemon Legend: Arceus” to be released on January 28th. It’s the same area, but in the last few decades. By playing remakes, players will undoubtedly appreciate the touch that developer Game Freak has woven into their entries, but more than that, remakes give fans the opportunity to explore one of the most interesting entries in the series. Give.

“Pokemon Brilliant Pearl” and “Pokemon Brilliant Diamond”

3 out of 4 stars Platform: Nintendo Switch Rating: Everyone

