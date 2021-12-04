Covid-19 antibody drug is attacked by Omicron, preliminary tests show





Individual tests of another licensed Covid-19 antibody drug cocktail from Eli Lilly and Company have shown that it is also not effective against Omicron, external scientists said. Lily said she is testing new mutants for antibody treatment and does not speculate on the outcome.

The findings are an early result of a competition of researchers to assess the effects of new Omicron variants on Covid-19 treatments that patients, doctors and hospitals rely on, promising to keep people away from hospitals. It is a tablet under development. ..

According to researchers, some antibody therapies may be particularly vulnerable to Omicron because they contain mutations in the target spike proteins of the Regeneron and Lily drugs, while others It should be well tolerated, as it attacks the elements of the virus that do not change with mutants.

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made molecules derived from mice that are designed to have a Covid-19 survivor, or the human immune system. When administered shortly after infection, the drug attaches to the surface of the coronavirus and prevents it from replicating in new cells.

They are the only drugs allowed to treat patients before they require hospitalization, which is at high risk of developing severe cases.

Drugs differ from vaccines that train the immune system in ways to protect against the virus, including the production of antibodies. Last year, former President Donald Trump trusted Regenerons’ medicines for a quick recovery from Covid-19.

Regeneron said the impact of the variant could be quantified in the coming weeks after further testing.

George Jancopros, president and chief scientific officer of the company, said that if the final study showed that the antibody drug was less effective against Omicron, Regeneron would develop an alternative antibody that could be put into clinical trials against the mutant. He said he believes to maintain the effect.

One of Regenerons’ alternative antibodies is already in clinical trials, and the company started in anticipation of new variants emerging over time.

A variant of Omicron was identified by South African scientists last week, and drug researchers see if a relatively small drug box for Covid-19 treatment still works, even if new strains become widespread. Scrambled to do.

All we have to admit is that in the last six days our urgency has increased, “Dr. Jancopros said in an interview. What started as a backup plan is now much more urgent. “

Scientists at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle have found that individual mutations from Omicron reduce or eliminate the ability of regeneron and release drugs to attach to the virus, Dr. Ally Greenie said. rice field. Candidates for the Center and the University of Washington in Seattle.

A more comprehensive test of the drug against the entire mutant is needed to fully understand the effects, she said. The exact magnitude of the effect is uncertain, but it will probably be less, “said Greenie.

Lily is testing a new variant of the drug, a combination of two antibodies called bumlanivimab and etesebimab, said Nicole Careward, a virologist and research adviser to Lily. ..

She refused to comment on the results showing reduced efficacy for individual Omicron mutations, as the results may differ when all mutations are combined.

I think we have to wait for the virus as a whole to be confirmed. “

Increased prevalence of Omicron by Vir Biotechnology Inc. It could give competitors an opportunity to say that their drug is unaffected in preliminary trials, such as GlaxoSmithKlinePLC, which was authorized for emergency use of sotrovimab earlier this year.

Researchers at Fred Hutchinson also said their first tests showed that the Vir-GSK antibody drug retained its efficacy.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology that uses Covid-19 antibody drugs in clinical trials, said the antibodies also appear to be unaffected by the new mutants.

Vir, Glaxo and Adagio said they are conducting further tests to confirm that their drug is not affected by Omicron.

According to scientists, Omicron poses a threat to laboratory-made antibody drugs and vaccine-produced antibodies due to mutations in the peplomer portion of the virus, which is known to attach frequently to antibodies. increase.

Vir and Adagio officials designed the antibody to target spots on the virus that are common to various coronaviruses, which remain stable after many mutations over the years. Said that he did.

They bind to areas of the virus that have evolved over decades, “Adagio CEO Tillman Gerngross said in an interview.

It will take at least two weeks to create a complete version of the Omicron virus variant and test antibody drugs against it, according to company officials. Still, scientists say they are concerned about what they already know about the ability of mutants to evade vaccines, previous infections, or antibodies produced by drug treatment.

Omicron is not in the next delta. ” Skip Virgin, Vir’s Chief Scientific Officer, said in an interview.

According to immunological scientist Michel Nussenzweig, Merck & Co. And partners Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP and Pfizer Inc. Antiviral drugs, including pills, which have been evaluated for approval by the virus, appear to be unaffected by the mutant because they target different parts of the virus. At Rockefeller University.

Doctors and patients are looking forward to the approval of the tablets, and in clinical trials, taking them early enough could reduce the risk of hospitalization.

The target of the pill is under low pressure and may be okay, but this also needs to be tested, “says Dr. Nussenzweig.

Pfizer and Merck said they expected their drug to be effective against Omicron.

Gilead Sciences Inc. also said it hopes that Veklury, an antiviral drug used to treat inpatients, will remain effective against Omicron as well as other substances of concern. ..

This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text

Subscribe to the Mint newsletter

*Please enter a valid email address

* Thank you for subscribing to the newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected to Mint and stay up to date. Download the app now!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/science/health/covid19-antibody-drugs-are-challenged-by-omicron-preliminary-testing-indicates-11638279611544.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos