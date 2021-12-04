G Suite for Education | CCA Library





New Google Workspace service

CCA adopted Gmail and Google Workspace in 2012. As more people are using the Google app for education, communication, collaboration, and projects, we decided to establish a formal Google Workspace service team, service owners, and a set of policies and procedures to ensure success. Support structure. Google has good help documentation on how to use the app in general, but you may need the tools that work best for your particular project or help you decide how to use the Google app in your course. .. You may want to know if there’s more you can do with the Google app to attract students and staff and organize your files. The service owner is the contact for these questions. The Google Workspace Service team reviews new features, tools, policies, and deprecations and determines changes or updates that need to be highlighted in the CCA community. This team consults with the CIO Leadership Team and Technology Services Security Team as needed. In addition, the Google Workspace service team will investigate service issues and provide direct feedback to Google about their products.

Service provision model:

Google Workspace is an enterprise solution that is automatically available to all active students, faculty, staff, and graduates (with restrictions).

Includes core apps:

Calendar, Classroom, Documents, Drive, Forms, Gmail, Google Groups, Google Chat and Meetings, Keeps, Spreadsheets, Sites, Slides, Tasks, Team Drive

These core apps are free and ad-free in the CCA community. These apps are subject to a CCA system-wide contract with Google, including not mining advertising content.

Note: You can use additional Google Consumer apps, but a separate agreement between you and Google applies.

Partial list of valid consumer apps:

Bloggers, Earth, Maps, Photos

Get support

Service owners are responsible for providing support to the CCA community regarding the use of Google Workspace tools. This includes Google Core and Consumer Apps. CCA does not guarantee support for Marketplace Apps or Chrome extensions, but will always do its best to support your teaching and learning needs.

Google provides excellent online help documentation. The best place to get started is here:

https://workspace.google.com/training/

If you are using a particular tool and have questions, try the help in context called training. There is a question mark in the upper right corner of most Google apps.

If you need further help or consultation, please contact the help desk. The help desk responds to Tier 1 questions and escalate everything else to service owner Bobby Deetz ([email protected]).

Providing feedback

By providing feedback to the Google Workspace service team, you can be ready to support the CCA community. Please contact the help desk to leave feedback on the service team. This feedback is very important to us, but it’s not the same as leaving feedback directly to Google. Providing direct feedback to Google is * always * a good idea. Doing so directly affects their development path.

Owner of Google Workspace Service

Instructional designers oversee these services and resources for faculty and students. To get technical support or request a consultation, please contact the CCA help desk and ask Bobby Deetz.

GSuite service team

Service Owners: Bobby Deetz, Instructional Designers, Libraries Team Members: Eli Cochran, Senior Director, Web & Infrastructure Services, Technology Services Team Members: Annemarie Haar, AVP, Libraries & Creative Instructional Technologies, Libraries & Technology Services

Campus Technology Terms of Use

