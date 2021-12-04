Google’s new tool for finding doctors: TalkingTech podcasts





Brett Molina:

Hey, listener. This is Brett Molina. Welcome to Talking Tech. You are looking for a new doctor, but don’t know if their office has your health insurance? There are updates added to Google Search that make that process much easier. Google has announced changes to search results that provide more information in the process of looking for new healthcare. You may need to find a specialist or a new family doctor if needed. Some of the details you see when you do a search on Google include information about the insurance company your office accepts and the language you speak in your office.

For example, if you search for a doctor near your city, you’ll see the results as usual, but you can filter those results to classify whether those offices accept Medicare, and so on. You can even drill down. If you want to find a specific doctor, you can click the option to provide insurance information in the results. Therefore, you can know the specific insurance that your doctor supports. Here’s a quote from Google: “We are constantly looking for ways to enable people to make more informed choices about their health by providing resources and tools related to Google search, in addition to timely and reliable health information. I am. “

It also shows if the doctor speaks multiple languages ​​in the office, if desired. Google states that these search results support more than 12 languages. So you can find out if your clinic speaks Spanish, American Sign Language, whatever you need. Again, it’s a very useful tool. This is another way, as if Google search wasn’t just already very useful and very helpful. Especially with things like health insurance, it’s always very painful when I’m going to the doctor and thinking about what kind of insurance I can get. Do they accept anything? This is a great and quick way to understand what’s there and what to expect. Again, it’s another very useful tool from Google and definitely very useful.

