



Firefighters rescue the cat after the candle starts a flat fire

Lyndhurst Road, Corringham04 / 12/2021 @ 10:41 Incident Number: 157658 Attendees: 1 x Basildon, 1 x Oset

The cat was rescued from the apartment after the candles began to burn in the bedroom.

This morning, after a man heard the smoke detector ring and called 999, the crew was called into an apartment on the second floor of Lindhurst Road in Collingham.

Upon arrival, the firefighters reported that there was a fire in the bedroom.

Daniel Tory, crew manager at the Basildon Fire Department, said: Cat.

“When the smoke detector was working, I warned a man that a fire broke out due to an unmanned candle near a pile of Christmas gifts.

“More people are using candles at this time of the year. It’s very important to make sure they’re on a heat-resistant surface, always extinguishing the fire before leaving the room, away from anything that could catch fire. Is important to. “

Firefighters completed the fire extinguishing by 11:25 am.

The bedroom was completely destroyed by the fire.

Do you have a smoke detector in your house?

Residents of this case had activated a smoke alarm that warned him of a fire.

Smoke detectors save lives. They can warn you of a fire in your home if you are not in your family as well as your neighbors and passers-by.

It is advisable to activate at least one smoke detector at all levels of the house and test them at least once a month.

If you or someone you know is not operating the smoke detector at home, please contact us. Go to essex-fire.gov.uk/book or call 0300 3030088.

