Fortnite Chapter 2 The End Event: The Island Turns Over





The event at the end of the big chapter in Fortnites was just over, and it was big. After a full-scale war with UFOs, zombies, and cube queens, players were rescued by a rescue mission led by Dwayne Johnson. (Well, it’s his in-game character.) Then the island turned over.

Event

Let’s back up a little. The latest season of the game was all about cubes. When the event was full, a mysterious giant blue cube appeared on the map next to every player in the lobby. When I jumped into the cube, the player bounced off, but otherwise, ominously, he did nothing but the loom. Also, during part of the season, I was able to see the Cube Queen floating in the center of the island with an energy ball from a distance.

Hello, blue cube. Screenshot: Jay Peters / The Verge The Cube Queen is intimidatingly floating in the distance. Screenshot: Jay Peters / The Verge

When the event’s countdown clock reached 10 minutes, the evil laughter of Cube Queens echoed across the island, and zombies began to spawn in front of the base. Fortunately, the weapon was added to everyone’s inventory, and players worked to fend off incoming zombie soldiers (although zombies didn’t seem to pose a real threat).

Back! Screenshot: Jay Peters / The Verge

When the clock went to zero, the island rang and the Cube Queens pyramids were shining brightly. She fired a beam into the sky and opened a huge portal revealing a huge horde of UFOs. During the seventh season of the game, the island was hidden behind a single UFO. Cube Queen brought an army.

UFOs and zombies approached the blue cube when the player tried to dodge them. But the battle began to look unbeatable, and things got worse when the UFO blew up the blue cube.

Wow. Screenshot: Jay Peters / The Verge

The event then added an interesting twist, shifting the island’s subsurface perspective to the CGI cutscene. (It was as if Netflix made a Fortnite TV show.) The game’s protagonist, Agent Jones, was tied to a laboratory chair with a device on his head and betrayed the player at the end of last season. He seems to have been trying to end Jones’ life. Then a giant known as the Foundation rushed in to save the day, and he took off his mask, suspiciously revealing that no one but Dwayne Johnson was playing.

When Jones and the Foundation tried to secure themselves, two other characters dressed like the Foundation rescued the surface players and took them to Uchishima. The player was then given control to follow a person called a scientist to reach Jones and the Foundation. However, during the escape, the island began to fall little by little.

The island slowly began to fall. Screenshot: Jay Peters / The Verge

Eventually, the player reached Jones and the Foundation at zero points (essentially a large energy sphere that was an important plot point for Fortnite). Scientists have assured everyone that we are safe, but then one of the giant zombies broke the window. Then water rushed in and all of us were kicked out.

Immediately I saw my character surface and slowly tilt the island completely vertically and fall in the opposite direction. It crushed the Cube Queen and closed a huge portal with a UFO. After that, the island turned over and a whole new landscape appeared. I saw a few new areas to explore in the distance, but the tsunami quickly swept my player into the ocean.

When will Fortnite come back? Only me and open water. Screenshot: Jay Peters / The Verge

Now Fortnite is showing my player in the ocean in an empty log. I can’t move and there’s almost nothing on the screen except me, my logs, and the vast open ocean. All of them are reminiscent of black holes that bridged the transition between Chapters 1 and 2.

There is no timer or any indication of when Chapter 3 will be playable. But if you want to sneak a peek at what’s coming, the leaked trailer looks like it’s ruined much of what you can expect.

This chapter begins in October 2019 after a few days of downtime featuring black holes, featuring first-person storytelling, an arcade shooter against Marvel’s villains, and a thrilling single-player event to try. So it boosted the story’s ambitions to Fortnites. Stabilize reality, even missions in a cube-filled alien mothership. The closing event in Chapter 2 took things one step further. And now we have to wait for what Epic is preparing for Chapter 3.

