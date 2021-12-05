Apple AirTag reports Canadian police related to increased car theft cases





According to local police, Apple’s AirTag is being used to steal more and more targeted cars in Canada.

As outlined in a news release from York Regional Police, investigators have used AirTag’s location tracking capabilities to identify new methods that thieves are using to track and steal luxury cars. While the method of stealing a car is largely conventional, the purpose of AirTag is to track a luxury car from a driveway to the residence of a potentially stolen victim.

Since September 2021, only police officers in the York area have investigated five cases in which suspects used “AirTags” to steal luxury cars. Thieves target particularly valuable cars found in public places and parking lots, and place AirTags in invisible places such as tow hitches and fuel caps to prevent them from being spotted by car owners. ..

Thieves have no way to disable Apple’s anti-tracking feature, which alerts users when a nearby stranger AirTag is tracking their location, but all victims receive or process notifications, I don’t have an iPhone.

So far, only five thefts are directly related to AirTags, but over the past year, more than 2,000 vehicles have been stolen across the region, with problems in other parts of the world and elsewhere. It may spread to the country. Police expect more and more vehicle thefts to use “AirTags” more widely in the future.

Police urge car owners to park in locked garages if possible, and regularly inspect car trackers, especially if they receive unknown AirTag notifications, related to growing issues. We have released two public information videos.

