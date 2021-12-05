Report: Google profits from selling T-shirts praising Hamas





Washington: Twitter’s new photo permission policy was aimed at combating online abuse, but U.S. activists and researchers said Friday that far-right supporters would protect themselves from surveillance and harass their enemies. Said that it was adopted. Even social networks have allowed Twitter to deploy a rule that allows them to remove their images posted without their consent, but have been hurt by malicious reports and the team’s own errors. After this week’s policy announcement, anti-racist advocates were worried about just one kind of problem. Their concerns were quickly confirmed, and anti-extremist researcher Christopher Goldsmith tweeted a screenshot of the far-right subpoena spreading on Telegram. With Twitter’s new privacy policy, things unexpectedly work in our favor. Anyone with a Twitter account should report doxing posts from the following accounts: The message contains a list of dozens of Twitter handles. Philadelphia organizer and researcher Gwen Snyder reported to Twitter about a series of 2019 photos stating that he showed a local politician candidate at a march hosted by the far-right group Proud Boys. She said her account was blocked this week. Instead of complaining on Twitter, she chose to remove the image to warn others of what was happening. She told AFP that it would be very dangerous for Twitter to move to remove (my) work from their platform, enabling and bolding fascists. When announcing its privacy policy on Tuesday, Twitter said sharing personal media, such as images and videos, could infringe on personal privacy and lead to emotional or physical harm. I pointed out. However, this rule does not apply to public figures or individuals if the media or accompanying tweets are shared for the public good or add value to public discourse. By Friday, Twitter pointed out that the deployment was crude. I noticed a large number of adjusted malicious reports. Unfortunately, the executive team made some errors. The company added that it is conducting an internal review to fix these errors and ensure that this policy is being used as intended.

However, Los Angeles-based activist and researcher Chad Lauder reported to Twitter about publicly recorded images from a vaccination opposition rally and a conflict outside the home of a former deputy journalist, and then their account. Said it was permanently blocked. Twitter says it needs to remove tweets that feature photos of people who actually received news coverage at a public event worth reporting. Otherwise, you will not be able to regain your account. .. The current mass reporting action by the far right is the latest salvo in an ongoing coordinated effort to evidence of memory holes in their crimes and wrongdoing, using terminology popularized by George Orwell’s Gistopia novel 1984. Added the loader. Twitter’s new rules sound like a well-meaning idea, but they’re very tricky to enforce. One of the reasons is that the platform has become an important forum for identifying people involved in far-right and hatred groups, with internet detectives posting names and other identification information. So-called doxing practices have sacrificed their work on targets and set them up for intense public ridicule and even criminal prosecution, but activists posting information faced threats and harassment themselves. .. The main example was an online effort to track people involved in violence at the US Capitol. It was attacked in January by supporters of Donald Trump trying to block President Joe Biden’s proof of victory. Even the Federal Bureau of Investigation regularly posts images to feeds of unnamed people looking for violence. Twitter has given militants a new weapon to harm those in need and danger, and is the president and president of Human Rights First, an advocacy group that called on Twitter to stop policy. CEO Michael Breen said. The new rules, announced the day after Parag Agrawal was appointed boss by co-founder Jack Dorsey, run into problems that the platform may be out of control. It quickly gets complicated, but these are issues that will probably be resolved in our court, said Betsy Page Sigman, an emeritus professor at Georgetown University. I’m not optimistic about Twitter changes.

