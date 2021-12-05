Trademark claims for two files against Take-Hazelight Studios





GTA’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, is reported to have claimed trademark rights to Hazelight Studios’ new title, It Takes Two. The petitioner forced studio director Josef Fares to relinquish ownership of the game name because the game name is too close to the company / department name.

Hazelight issued a notice of abandonment on March 25, 2021, the day before It Takes Twos was released on all platforms. An official statement from the US Patent Office indicated that the company respected and abandoned ownership of the game name. In a statement with Eurogamer, a Hazelight spokeswoman said the studio couldn’t comment on the ongoing issue, but hopes it will be resolved.

Over the past year, Take-Two has been rampaging and trying to raise trademark claims against numerous companies and products. According to US Patent Office records, the dispute was targeted at companies that used common terms such as rock star, star rock, mafia, social clubs, and Max Payne (Max Payne). Take-Two claims that companies are trying to profit from their brand.

Take-Two doesn’t say Hazelight is infringing, but he doesn’t want to be able to protect his name (and it’s so close to the company name that it’s out of the reach of TT. Please put it in).

Imagine if they want their company motto to be Its Take-Two.

Industry analyst Mike Fatter said in a tweet that excessive controversy tends to guarantee the future of the name. Hazelight can continue to use this name, but it will no longer be legally owned. They could still use the name, but Hazelight could do anything else that couldn’t do anything about it, it reads.

Directed by Josef Fares, “It Takes Two” is a fun romantic platformer about two dolls, Cody and May. Players control each and complete a series of puzzles and other mini-games in a split-screen co-op gameplay system. The game features a comprehensive emotional story about divorce and comes with a Friends Pass that allows game owners to invite their friends to play for free. In other words, only one person needs to own the game.

It Takes Two has been nominated for The Game Awards 2021 in five categories, including the prestigious Game of the Year Awards. Titles are now available for free download on the Xbox Game Pass subscription system.

