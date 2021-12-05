Official Google Pixel Watch marketing image leaked





December 4, 2021 19:21

For example, Prosser mentioned the bezelless design of the watch (you can see it in the leaked image) and said that the codename for the device is “Rohan”. Controversial Prosser also said in April that the device would be available in the first quarter of 2022, and Business Insider also mentioned last week.

A tipster puts himself in Ming-Chi Kuo’s territory with an impressive Pixel Watch leak

If the watch was actually announced in the first quarter, the lead time for his tips on the device could be 10-11 months, which would put him on the territory of Akechi. Still, the best tip in history is in Kuo’s February 2017 report detailing the new look of the iPhone X (then known as the iPhone 8). In that report, Kuo revealed (very accurately) the screen sizes of all three iPhones Apple released in September, discussed the True Depth Camera, and called the latter “revolutionary.”

Promotional image of Pixel Watch leaked

Another leaked Google Pixel Watch promotion

Now let’s return to the current discussion of the future. Prosser has released some official marketing images for the Pixel Watch. He says this is from a source within Google. Given that he is clearly facing some sort of legal action initiated by Samsung to disseminate images of the Galaxy S22 Ultra a month ago, it’s brave to say on YouTube.

This time the Pixel fans weren’t expected to be disappointed

At this point, we can’t expect another disappointment for Pixel fans who have been waiting for this watch for a long time. Google’s lack of confidence in Wear OS seems to have prevented the watch from being released in 2019. Samsung’s decision to replace its own Tizen with Wear OS for the Galaxy Watch 4 line could have given Google all the confidence it needed.

Google plans to include certain features that will only be available on the Pixel Watch, as well as providing Pixel smartphone users with special Android features. The main goal is to show exactly what Wear OS is and what the Pixel handset does on Android.

Get Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

With the release of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the Pixel Watch will definitely enhance the Google ecosystem, which has received a lot of attention this year. Despite the typical issues that seem to affect the newly released Pixel handset each year, phones are selling well and Google has some early bug software, including those related to ghost dialing and delays. Fingerprint scanner processing business by issuing fixes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phonearena.com/news/official-pixel-watch-marketing-images-leak_id136881 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

