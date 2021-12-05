A Pegasus maker survey reports that spyware has targeted U.S. diplomats





Israeli spyware maker NSO says it is investigating reports that the technology was used to target US diplomats in Africa.

In a Pegasus surveillance scandal, Israeli spyware makers said Friday they were investigating reports that the company’s technology was used to target the iPhones of some US diplomats in Africa.

Apple has begun to warn people whose mobile phones have been hacked by NSO spyware. The spyware turned into a pocket spy device this year, causing controversy after being reportedly used by activists, journalists and politicians.

“In addition to an independent investigation, the NSO will work with relevant government authorities to provide the complete information we will have,” the company said in a statement.

The NSO has not confirmed that the tool has been used, but said it chose to “terminate access to the relevant customer’s system” due to the seriousness of the allegations reported by Reuters and the Washington Post.

The post reported that Apple warned 11 US diplomats that their iPhone had been hacked in the last few months.

NSO Group spyware has been involved in scandals since reports that Pegasus was used by foreign government clients to target phones such as human rights activists and embassy employees.

Apple last month sued the company in an attempt to prevent the NSO from targeting more than a billion iPhones in circulation using the services of the Silicon Valley giant.

Reuters quotes four people familiar with the matter, targeting nine American diplomats, and the intrusion represents the most widely known hack of U.S. officials using NSO technology. He added that he was.

Apple declined to comment on the report.

Just a few weeks before Apple’s proceedings, U.S. officials called NSOs to limit exports from U.S. groups over claims that Israeli companies “allowed foreign governments to carry out cross-border crackdowns.” I put it on the blacklist.

Pegasus-infected smartphones are essentially surveillance devices that allow users to read targeted messages, look up photos, track their location, and unknowingly turn on their cameras.

Concerns about Pegasus spyware have grown even higher after Apple revealed in September that it fixed a weakness that NSO spyware could infect devices without users clicking on malicious messages or links. I did.

So-called “zero-click” attacks can silently destroy targeted devices and have been identified by researchers at Citizen Lab, a Canadian cybersecurity monitoring organization.

Apple said it would notify “a few” users of possible targets for these types of attacks when it filed a proceeding in federal court in California.

Apple sues Israeli spyware maker for targeting users

