Google Pixel repairs leaked photos and created a privacy nightmare





After game designer and writer Jane McGonigal sent the Pixel 5a to Google for repair, someone allegedly stole her device and hacked it. This is at least the second report from someone claiming to have sent a Google cell phone for repair, and was only used to leak personal data and photos. McGonigal posted a detailed description of the situation on Twitter on Saturday, advising other users not to call for company repairs.

Yes, please do not send Google phone for warranty repair / replacement. Like everyone else, someone used it last night to log in to my Gmail, Drive, photo backup email account, and dropbox. From the activity log, you can see that I opened a lot of selfies to look for nudity.

Jane McGonigal (@avantgame) December 4, 2021

In October, McGonigal sent a broken phone to the official Pixel Repair Center in Texas. She later tweeted that Google didn’t receive the call, and in the weeks that followed she was charged for a replacement device.

The photos they opened were a swimsuit, a sports bra, me in a tight dress, and a post-surgery stitch.

However, according to McGonigal, FedEx tracking information indicates that the device arrived at the facility a few weeks ago. Late Friday night, after she said she finally received a refund for her device, someone used her lost phone to clear two-factor authentication checks and into several accounts such as Dropbox, Gmail, and Google Drive. It looks like you’re logged in. ..

This activity triggered several email security alerts to the McGonigals backup account. However, she speculates that anyone with a phone could have used that phone to access the backup email address and dump security alerts to a spam folder.

The photos they opened were swimsuits, sports bras, me in a tight dress, and post-surgery seams, McGonigal wrote. They have removed the Google security notifications for my backup email account.

In a statement emailed to The Verge, Google spokesperson Alex Moriconi said: It is still unclear if the device may have been intercepted in the repair facility, if it was intercepted in transit, or who currently has the device. Google’s official repair procedure recommends backing up and erasing your device before sending it. Still, as Jane McGonigal points out, depending on the damage, it’s difficult or impossible.

The overall situation reminds us of security concerns whenever we hand over a device for repair, but unfortunately such activity has precedent. In June, Apple paid the woman millions of dollars after a repair technician posted her nude photo on Facebook. Apple recently launched a DIY repair kit, saying it would give users the opportunity to repair their phones, or at least leave the work to someone they trust, rather than sending or dropping it to the Apple Store. rice field.

For Pixel smartphones, the official service option is either by mail or, in some countries, local service through an authorized provider. In the United States, Google is affiliated with the uBreaki Fix franchise. Whatever phone you have, repair options are still somewhat limited and you must believe that a malicious person will not get your phone while away from your property. Must be.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/12/4/22817758/broken-google-pixel-phone-privacy-leak The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos