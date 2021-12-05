Trade disputes between the United States and China are opportunities.India could be the next technology hub





Bagmane Tech Park in Bangalore.

Global efforts to counter the Covid-19 pandemic have changed the perception of where innovation can occur, bringing unprecedented levels of virtual collaboration and cross-border information sharing to the world. But now, various global economies are looking within borders to build resilient infrastructure and reduce reliance on external sources to avoid uncertainty. Changes in this approach will benefit countries like India that are working to increase domestic production capacity and welcome more people to join the workforce.

According to a recent KPMG report on innovation hubs, Bangalore is one of the world’s leading innovation hubs, and India as a country is one of the most promising countries and jurisdictions for developing innovative technologies. It is ranked high in the list. The fact that India ranks high shows its tremendous potential and room for growth, while only a handful of cities in India are similarly recognized.

Bangalore in Silicon Valley, India

Bangalore did not become a hub for innovation overnight. Various factors, such as major policy changes and positive reactions from market forces over more than half a century, laid the foundation for the emergence of an urban innovation ecosystem.

In 1984, the announcement of a new computer and software policy in India liberalized the import and export of hardware and software. This opened the way for organizations such as Wipro and Infosys to be established in Bangalore to hire Indian programmers. It has also established relationships with American companies that provide advanced systems for which Indian software companies have greatly benefited. In 1985, Texas Instruments Inc. became the first multinational company to establish a development center in Bangalore, paving the way for more MNCs in the years and decades that followed.

Bangalore currently occupies more than one-third of India’s Global Internal Center (GIC). This is primarily due to the concentration of talented people who can build custom software and complex solutions for the business at low cost. This is very attractive to global companies that prefer a large number of skilled developers without incurring excessive labor costs due to the pressure of time to market.

What is suppressing India

Despite the promising young workforce, India still has a large skill gap when it comes to innovation. According to a recent report from the India Brand Equity Foundation, India ranks eighth in the world in terms of the number of students graduating from science and engineering, but it does not seem to be sufficient to acquire relevant skills. Less than 4% have the skills, cognition, and language skills needed to start a technology, according to a recent employment potential report on engineers in India, with artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, and mobile development. ..

The shortage of workers with the technology available to private companies also contributes to a significant level of unemployment among nationally educated youth. The private sector needs to work with the government and the Ministry of Education to address this issue. One such method is to integrate more technical skills training programs into a course curriculum that meets industry requirements.

India also needs to desperately increase its investment in R & D (currently investing only 0.6% of GDP in R & D) and basic technology research and product development on the DARPA line. I have. In cooperation with the private sector. Analyzing the success of innovation hubs in different countries of the United States and Europe, it is becoming increasingly clear that governments must be the largest consumers and investors of innovative technology. After all, innovation leads to technological and economic progress in the country.

The road to becoming a global hub of technology

In addition to the great support from the government, foreign and domestic investment will help to launch India as the next global technology hub. As the United States and China continue to be involved in trade disputes, India has the opportunity to attract technology-led investment as an attractive alternative. In addition, increased government R & D investment and improved quality of the skilled workforce could put India in an advantageous position to compete with China for technology-led market power.

Until now, investors around the world have hesitated to invest in Indian companies, but India is ranked as risky, along with strong policy reforms, smoother investment and improved business ease. The fast-growing Indian start-up ecosystem brought in more than $ 80 billion in foreign investment in the 2020-21 fiscal year. Domestic investment is also increasing as Indian companies now have a deeper understanding of the opportunities that arise from the country’s exponential digital transformation.

According to a recent Baker McKenzie report on business and macro trends in the Asia-Pacific region, 83% of senior executives at Indian companies are lagging behind in legislation passed in connection with technology and innovation. I think there is. Regulators can work with private companies to better understand complex technological advances and develop supportive policy solutions to drive innovation.

This process is already underway to some extent. Launched in 2014, the Make in India Initiative was designed by the Government of India to promote independence, promote innovation, enhance skill development and build high quality manufacturing infrastructure. In early 2016, the Government of Narendra Modi launched the Startup India initiative to support entrepreneurs and build a solid foundation for the startup ecosystem. There is also a Digital India project by the Government of Modi, which aims to digitally empower society and significantly improve the size of India’s digital economy.

India has free access to the tools it needs to become a world leader in innovation, but some hurdles need to be overcome to reach that potential. Encouraging increased foreign investment, providing the necessary skills training programs, strengthening efforts to maintain the talents grown in the country, and building an appropriate and efficient regulatory infrastructure are all national technologies. Essential for driving innovation.

New Frontier

India’s significant advances in the digital economy and related infrastructure, coupled with the efficient use of data, will shape the future as a hub for innovation. With the unprecedented growth and expansion of the Internet of Things, Industry 4.0, artificial intelligence and software-defined networking, India needs to significantly increase its focus on digital engineering in order to become a leader in innovation. While pandemics can have had a significant impact on growth, the virtual work environment is also quickly tracked, increasing the availability of talent. India’s abundant digital technology talent, coupled with the mature ecosystem of startups, drives new stages of innovation and economic growth.

By incorporating digital technologies such as data analytics and AI into the entire economic value chain, companies are expanding new heights in efficiency, productivity and customer satisfaction. It needs to be expanded and integrated nationwide to ensure the efficient delivery of goods and services in both the private and public sectors of our economy. This spurs large-scale investment and leads to large-scale innovation.

The Government of Modi has made great strides in this regard through programs such as Make in India, Startup India and Digital India, but there is still a long way to go when it comes to investing to support basic research and innovation. The private sector needs to work with governments to compete to secure R & D grants for innovation programs that benefit the country. India certainly has potential, but it’s time to turn it into a reality and become the global standard for innovation.

This article is part of a series that explores global and local relationships leading up to the Global Technology Summit 2021 (December 14-16, 2021) in collaboration with Carnegie India. Click here to register.

RK Misra is a non-resident scholar in Carnegie India. Nitin Michael is a Program Coordinator and Research Assistant at Carnegie India. The view is personal.

(Edited by Srinjoy Dey)

