You.com aims to challenge Google’s search monopoly





When it comes to verbs, you know that technology has changed the world. It speaks to marketers’ level of popularity and ubiquitous beyond their wildest dreams. Ill WhatsApp you. I spent the night on YouTube. It’s more than difficult to confuse any of these aforementioned branded products — it requires us to change the default method associated with some standard behavior.

It’s a verb for Google, a powerful verb. In Google’s own words, its reason for existence is nothing more than organizing information around the world and making it accessible and usable by people around the world.

And Richard Sotcher wants to confuse it.

Socher is a former Salesforce Chief Scientist, one of the world’s leading customer relationship management platforms, and a highly successful manufacturer of enterprise apps. During his career, he launched and sold the AI ​​company MetaMind, which has been published in a wide range of fields, from computer vision to machine translation to summaries within natural language processing. His new search engine, You.com, is trying to challenge Google, the single gatekeeper of search. He’s also not trying to stop him from being a nuisance like a giant of nearly $ 2 trillion. Even if it’s a ridiculous verb.

The first thing I thought of was a Skype verb. At the beginning of the video call, Socher told Digital Trends to introduce you to your actions.And you know what we are [speaking] Is it now? Not Skype.

Another approach to search

The idea that drives you is that from Skype to Google’s Skype. Socher and co-founder Bryan McCann argue that the world is at a turning point when it comes to search. Corporate promotional materials support this claim. Today, one gatekeeper controls almost 90% of the search market and decides everything he sees. Current search engine advertising and SEO biases result in people having no control over what they read, see, look up, eat, or buy. All of this makes people subject to artificial intelligence algorithms designed to monetize them, rather than leveraging technologies that harness the world’s information in the right way to build trust and trust in every search. increase.

The most striking difference between Google and you comes down to aesthetics and manipulation. Socher points out that for years, search engines have all looked the same. They assume that you can sort the information into a text-based list and sort it neatly from the first slot (the most convenient one) down. But is this really the best way to organize information? And if it used to be, is it still? In contrast, the design is a bit dependent on the tile layout of the Kanban board or social media platform, and is heavily inclined to widgets.

You tile search results include Amazon pages, news stories, Yelp discoveries, Wikipedia pages, Reddit posts, medium-sized articles, coding snippets, LinkedIn lists, eBay sales, and tweets (retweet in the search window). Can be highly evaluated) and so on. , more. It provides something similar to the terrain view of the Internet, rather than a sequential list of Google search results. This allows users to view different content islands at once before zooming in and exploring potentially relevant content islands.

“Can you replace Google? Is there a replacement for Google? I don’t know yet.”

In fact, we had to do a lot of iterations, think about design constraints, and think about mobile, Socher said. When thinking about Instagram and TikTok, people are very accustomed to swiping left, right, up and down. If you’re using Instagram, swipe left to see more photos of that story. Then swipe down to see the next story. You don’t need this massive engagement track on social networks. We want to help you do less search and more. Get things done, save time and summarize the web for you. However, these are still very convenient ways to interact with the content, especially for the younger generation.

Screenshots of You.com search results using “Metaverse” as an example query

These individual tiles are similar to Reddit and can be voted for or against. The search consists of the preferred source first, then the neutral source, then the negative vote source. Personalized search is nothing new. Google has been doing that since 2004. However, the degree of transparent operation is as fresh as operating the app displayed on the mobile home screen page. To avoid the effects of filter bubbles (users may see tilted search results without being aware of the tilt), you can easily separate your personalized search from your desired search. That’s something no one else has done, really, Socher said. Giving search engine users such agencies and controls.

It also greatly emphasizes privacy. Again, this is not a completely unique fame. DuckDuckGo has been devoted to private search for years. But combining this (the company doesn’t sell personal data and promises an impressive secret mode) with a new reinvented approach to search may be enough to attract some users. Hmm.

Undertake powerful google

Of course, all of this causes a trillion dollar problem. Can it replace Google? Is there a replacement for Google? I don’t know this yet. Search engines have certainly fallen before and have been replaced by faster, more sophisticated and better products. Remember W3Catalog, World Wide Web Wanderer, WebCrawler, Lycos, Jump Station, Magellan, Excite, Infoseek, Inktomi, Northern Light, Dogpile, Ask Jeeves, AltaVista? All of this was launched, half-prominent, and then crushed to varying degrees in the decade before Google was established. Other companies like Yahoo and more recently Bing have been successful in their own way, but there’s no doubt which search engine dominates the roost.

Logic tells us that at some point Google will decline. The empire has a habit of doing it in the corporate world more than anywhere else. Only 10% of Fortune 500 companies in 1955 remained on the list for the next few years, and more than 89% went bankrupt, merged or acquired with other companies, or dropped out of the Fortune 500 list at once. Or another. But when it comes to search, Google is a difficult customer to get rid of.

Today’s search engine business is bigger and more profitable than ever. Google is generating immeasurable cash for earlier companies. In addition, many of us are using Google through transactions with things like Apple (Google pays Apple billions of dollars a year to remain the default search engine for iOS). Use Google without thinking explicitly. This money means that Google can continue to innovate in search, lift the best brains, and start-ups can strengthen the walls as needed.

You have raised $ 20 million, which is not impressive so far. But it’s the smallest potato after Google’s parent company Alphabet made $ 183 billion in 2020, most of which was advertising.

Socher has no illusions about the challenge of challenging Google. However, Google’s focus on selling ads could ultimately undermine its ability to quickly experiment with new approaches and search layouts. (After all, if someone is paying to be at the top of the list, they are unlikely to be happy if they suddenly become one entry in a much larger grid.) At some point, the need to do a pure search contradicts the money-making model of selling ads. ..Finding content related to nature is getting harder and harder [on Google], He said.

The beginning of the journey

It’s still the beginning of a long journey for you. Search engines have just entered public beta and are open to public criticism and use. There are also obvious ways to improve the product. In particular, make it a touch-friendly interface for mobile.

The interface is now mobile and will soon be further advanced. [in that area], Socher said. But the current experience is much better on the desktop. It was just a small startup that hadn’t put in enough. You don’t have the time and resources to run on different types of platforms. [But over] We will continue to improve the mobile experience in the coming weeks and months.

However, there is one thing for sure. It’s as difficult a challenge as you have before, but it has so many possibilities. Search is becoming more and more important, and its requirements continue to change as the Internet evolves. Behind it is a smart team with well-known investors, including Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff. I’m still not sure if it can be offered now.

Taking on a powerful Google is an incredibly difficult order. But when Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin set out to build a PhD page rank search algorithm, Yahoo was challenging. paper. And that was a pretty good result for them.

