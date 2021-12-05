Polestar Precept is a crypto for the future of EV car makers – TechCrunch





Over the next three years, Polestar will culminate in a noble electric vehicle launch schedule and the Precept concept, a sort of “Rosetta Stone” that physically represents the company’s future.

Former Volvo company Polestar, which spun out to become its own brand, calls this concept a “manifest.” In other words, Precept, which will go into production as Polestar 5, tells consumers and ultimate shareholders what EV automakers are aiming for.

The next few years will be spent moving away from Volvo’s roots and closer to its brand, Polestar USA director Greg Hembro told TechCrunch in an interview at the company’s presentation in New York. .. In the presentation, Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath, along with other members of the automaker’s leadership team, plans to expand into new markets, increase sales by a factor of 10, and launch three new cars in the process. Was set up. This ambitious plan is based on the company’s core values ​​of design, sustainability and innovation.

The way so far

In 1996, Polestar was introduced to the world as a racing company that sold and developed Volvo Cars performance software. Intertwined from the beginning, the union became official in 2011, when Polestar became a performance partner and infused Volvo cars with enhanced sporting characteristics. It was completely acquired by the Volvo Car Group in 2015. Shortly thereafter, it spun off as its own brand, giving birth to the first car, the first and only hybrid Polestar 1 in 2017 and the Full EV Polestar 2 in 2019.

Between the two models, Polestar sold approximately 29,000 cars, and the 4-door EV Polestar 2 dominated most of those sales. This is currently the only Polestar in earnest, as limited production of the Polestar 1 has recently ended and the next Polestar 3 SUV is scheduled to begin in 2022.

Future design

From the jump, Precept is intended to convey as many Polestar beliefs as possible visually, most notably luxury and performance. It’s also the key to Polestar’s brand identity, making it unique and distinct from its sibling brands.

“When people look at Polestar 1 and Polestar 2, I think they’ll continue to see a bit of DNA from one of their siblings,” Hembrough told TechCrunch. “The purpose of Precept was not only to show what our future design language would be, but also to provide a clear indicator of the elements in terms of design and sustainability. It’s much bigger than just a wishlist. These are actually what you put into production. “

With this in mind, Precept’s business end begins to tell a story. The Volvo family’s similarities are beginning to fade, favoring a clearer signature look. For example, the sibling brand’s signature “Thor’s Hammer” headlights are now “dual blades,” which, if not symbolic, appear to physically divide the original design in half.

The “Shark Nose” fascia has been replaced by the “Smart Zone” sensor suite, with some more complexity, such as the lack of a trace grill for engine cooling. It houses a collection of radar emitters and cameras aimed at enhancing the capabilities of advanced driver assistance systems, effectively switching to a “seeing” face instead of a “breathing”.

There is also a front aero foil and wings built into the front to improve airflow. “Of course, that looks great,” Ingenras enthusiastically added at the event.

innovation

When it comes to technology, Polestar has a full plate. There’s something fun like the ambition of a car piloting a certain level of automated highway, but it doesn’t make sense if the car can’t beat the competition.

Below the surface of the Precept is an aluminum architecture that demonstrates the sporty foundation of the Polestar 5. The Grand Tourer has an electrical system based on what is built into Polestar 3 and integrates Nvidia-powered computing. Its motor is the “P10”, a 450 kW unit being developed by the company, and the company aims to be one of the most powerful units producing about 603 horsepower. It is paired with an 800 volt battery pack that can be switched to 400 to suit your charging infrastructure and also supports bidirectional charging.

With so much to focus on, Hembrough says that focusing on the user experience can guide Polestar in the right direction. “This is one of the very early builds of Polestar 2, the first company to feature an Android Automotive operating system with Google services. Wireless software updates are rolled out to customers’ vehicles every month. Everything from web browsers to games to video players has surprises and joy.

“With Polestar 3, you start to reach the next level very quickly. And, as the lesson shows, eye tracking is useful, but it’s also a safety opportunity. UX continues to innovate. It’s part of, but it never deviates from safety, “he added.

sustainability

A great deal of emphasis was placed on sustainability issues, focusing on reducing the effects of carbon even if it was not completely neutralized from production.

Polestar has announced its intention to produce a fully carbon-neutral vehicle by 2030. This isn’t the boast of the back, it’s the conversation that the customer is actively engaged in.

“Looking back five or ten years ago, I think that’s one of the last things consumers talk about, but the world has changed dramatically. All of this is a very conscious question for consumers. That’s what we are doing, “says Hembro. ..

The declaration of the “Polestar 0” project stimulates the company’s sense of urgency, and the planned method is different. First, new and innovative materials are used inside Precept, such as biocomposite components such as carbon fiber derived from flax. The sheet is a recycled PES plastic weave. It’s a fabric already used in the fashion and shoe world, and one of the ways Polestar differentiates itself from older car manufacturing methods. “These aren’t just taglines, they’re at the heart of us,” says Hembro.

Aside from innovative materials, Polestar employs carbon capture technology to achieve its goals, while increasing transparency at the supply chain level and advocating improved supplier practices.

After 2025

Even if these bold efforts are unfolded, it only scratches the surface of Polestar’s intent.

Automakers are shooting to produce fully carbon-neutral cars by 2030, but what happens after that? Planning a course far away is heading towards a truly unknown world. Even Polestar admits that it can know if these efforts are enough to make a difference. With another goal of becoming a fully climate-neutral company by 2040, the next 18 years will determine many, if not all, options.

