New Google Playbook widget with audiobook progress bar





Google has announced that the Android widget for Google Play Books has been revamped. Rather, it’s a brand new widget introduced by Google that replaces the current widget. Widgets in their current form are almost unattractive and feel gloomy. Books remain stacked vertically or diagonally with little information about the title.

Fortunately, Google claims that the new widget was designed entirely from scratch, and all of this will change. It also contains more information this time around, as well as a new design that Google has stated is much more attractive than outbound widgets. In addition, the new widget also shows the entire library. This is another welcome change from some recent titles that the Submit widget has displayed.

In addition, you’ll see a progress bar that shows how much you’ve created in your audiobook. This makes things much more convenient, just like any other method. I had to launch a specific app to see how much I listened to and how much audiobooks I had left.

Yet another problem with current widgets is that both cover images have the same aspect ratio, so there is no way to visually distinguish between audiobooks and ebooks. It’s nice to see Google address all of these issues with new widgets that are set to reach the user end in the next few days.

Meanwhile, the release of new widgets is part of a greater impetus for releasing new Android features for the upcoming holiday season. Check out all the other features featured in the Google blog post about this.

With a keen interest in technology, it’s important to stay up to date on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. This includes smartphones and tablet devices, but also extends to AI and private cars. The latter is my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, and trying out different recipes. Film is also an aspect that I am very interested in and may make a film in the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goodereader.com/blog/audiobooks/new-google-play-book-widget-to-have-audiobook-progress-bar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

