Need to normalize having women in tech managers





Should we artificially increase the percentage of female employees in the technology industry, or should the hiring process be skill-based only? What are the benefits of having a woman in an important role? Also, can the influx of women into technology solve Israel’s labor shortage?

CTech has asked all these questions to nine women in senior positions at an Israeli technology company for the past few weeks.

Part 2 of this special project features Nogah Hendler, Commit’s Vice President of Products. Hadar Davidovich, Vice President of Engineering at Salto; Inbal Shalev, Managing Partner of Sarona Partners, Head of Solution Engineering at Toot Shani; Placer.ai, and Tzurit Golan, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Fyber.

Noga Hendler, Commit Product Vice President. Inbal Shalev, Head of Solution Engineering at Placer.ai. Tzurit Golan, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Fyber, and Toot Shani, Managing Partner at Sarona Partners. Photo: Tal Shachar, Jonathan David

If you missed it, see Part 1 of Artlist CFO Noa Zabar. Kineretto Karin, co-founder and COO of Rider Dome. Rachip Founder and CEO, Racheli Ganot; Hanna Yanovsky, GM and CRO of Caja Robotics.

Hadar Davidovich, vice president of engineering for Salto, a SaaS platform startup, believes that skill is the only factor in appointing managers. It should not reflect the number of female managers. Females are as talented as men. I think companies need to recognize the needs of women and provide a more important, comfortable and flexible work environment for them.

According to the survey, putting women in managerial positions is directly linked to the success of the company, said Nogah Hendler, vice president of products for IoT development firm Commit. Recruiting women for managers is not a charity community project! This is a way to ensure that your company is a successful market leader.

Nogah Hendler, Vice President of Products for IoT Development Company Commit.Photo: Courtesy

Inbal Shalev, Head of Solution Engineering at Placer.ai, which provides location analysis and foot traffic data, talked about the role society should play in driving the number of women in managerial positions in tech companies. As a society, we need to normalize female managers, and I believe that the first push to increase the diversity of senior managers should sometimes be positive. Still, she said choosing a woman should not be accompanied by a compromise side dish. Placing a woman in an important position allows you to hear different perspectives and voices within your organization. The expression of a female in an important position is also guided by example, showing that other females in the organization have room to grow and are shattering the invisible ceiling.

I believe that balanced management is important and that organizations need to work to attract talented and skilled female CVs-80% of the CVs you get organically are male. Even so, they are there, says Toot Shani, managing partner of Sarona Partners, Sarona Ventures, Sarona Space, Sarona Innovation, and the scale-up program 365x. The main thing is balance. Female-only leadership is also not recommended. Women play an important role in providing balanced leadership, and men and women work together to guide organizational strategies. Women tend to focus on the details, pay attention to how strategic movements are perceived by others, and reflect them in the company’s brand and reputation. And when it comes to taking actions that aren’t informed or calculated in a hurry, you can be more cautious. Women also tend to bring a sense of home, belonging, and family to the companies and teams they lead.

Toot Shani, Managing Partner of Sarona Partners, who runs Sarona Ventures, Sarona Space, Sarona Innovation, and the scale-up program 365x.Photo: Courtesy

Tzurit Golan, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at app monetization company Fyber, confirms that while companies don’t have to determine position skills and compatibility, organizations make gender balance part of their goals and strategies. I think it is necessary. According to Golan, company-wide management tends to forget how important this is and must be a priority in the hiring process, team building strategy, and overall agenda and goals. Hmm. It’s not a cliché-women tend to have more developed emotional intelligence and can be successful and thoughtful leaders. Developed emotional intelligence is, of course, present in managers of all genders, but from my experience, emotional intelligence and interpersonal skills tend to develop more with female leaders. Women are also better multitaskers and an asset for employees and managers of all specialized organizations.

Davidovich said that women generally have a lower level of self-esteem than men, which businesses should not ignore. She said companies should be aware of this and actively promote women to senior management. Companies with different genders work better. Every problem has a variety of perspectives, which leads to the best solution. In addition, all specialized topics are more business-like and have less power struggle.

Tzurit Golan, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for app monetization company Fyber. Photo: Tal Shachar

Sharef emphasized the importance of education. Our society encouraged and subsidized women to pursue mathematics and computer science from an early age, and to encourage and receive equal representation in the technical army that could affect the entire life route of a person. It is necessary to encourage more female representatives in the engineering lane in university studies. .. This allows you to have a more balanced baseline of knowledge and opportunity. I also think that many women are refraining from technical research or high-tech work because they believe they cannot sustain their family life. I think the recent Covid pandemic really showed how flexibility in working hours from employers can help us women when they need to interact between work, family, and staying sane. increase. In recent years, we have shown that we are more flexible to our employees and that we can gain more by doing so. Increased workplace flexibility can lead to more female representatives in the industry.

Inbal Shalev, Head of Solution Engineering at Placer.ai.Photo: Jonathan David

Golan said one of the best ways to ensure that more women enter the technology is to ensure that they understand that there are no restrictions within the organization. From R & D to products, marketing and finance, there is no unsuitable role for our women. We are proud that R & D and product leaders have been in senior positions for years. This is a story we need to spread to ensure that women can go to computer science from a young age, learn computer science, and become a technology leader. It’s not just a man’s world, she said.

Hendler repeated similar feelings. Women need to grow in a society where there are no toys for girls, toys for boys, classes for girls, classes for boys, and so on. Gender should be considered a biological problem (as is), she said, and nothing more. If you need more women in the tech industry, you need to take exactly the same care that men receive in all areas. And they need to receive a message that they can do anything! Not as a slogan, but because it is true.

