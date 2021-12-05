Innovations that better protect the power grid





High current surges, if unchecked, cause wire heating and possibly melting, resulting in short circuits and fire accidents.

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur have devised innovations that help protect the power grid from sudden and unexpected current surges. An innovative variation of the Superconducting Fault Current Limiter (SFCL), this smart SFCL not only protects the grid from high current surges and the resulting fire accidents, but also when current surges occur. It can also detect and alert the system.

The power grid must be protected from sudden surges (failure currents) in the current caused by short circuits, sudden overuse of power, or excess power generated by reduced demand. These surges cause the wire to heat up, possibly melting and resulting in short circuits and fire accidents. Previously, this was controlled using a circuit breaker. The circuit breaker cut off the current in the event of a surge. They suffered from the limitation that they would be ineffective if the response time to the current surge was too long. Also, after the circuit is shut down to prevent accidents, the switch must be manually turned on again, which can prolong the power outage.

Use of superconductors

Over the last decade, mainly in developed countries, new ways to tackle this situation with superconducting fault current limiters (SFCL) have been sought.

The device uses superconductors and has zero resistance to current flow in superconducting conditions, allowing current to pass through without dissipation under normal circumstances. However, when the current flowing through it increases beyond the threshold, such as during a failure, its resistance increases exponentially. The operation of SFCL is very fast and is automatic. When the fault current decreases and the current drops below the threshold, the SFCL’s resistance automatically goes to zero, explains Satyajit Banerjee, a professor of physics at IIT Kanpur and a superconducting expert.

Professor Banerjee and PhD scholars have developed this smart SFCL device for about three years, placing a series of Hall sensors around a basic SFCL. An array of Hall sensors placed around the SFCL constantly measures, monitors, and maps the current through the superconductor.

This sensor circuit we have built also serves the purpose of monitoring the current flow of the SFCL. It can be used to detect the initial stages of current surges in the event of a failure, says Professor Banerjee. He further preempted the SFCL to deliberately switch to a high resistance state to limit the increase before a large surge completely occurred, as this could be useful in detecting an ongoing failure situation. Explain that you can take. It diverts excess current at fault currents and through lower resistance paths.

There is another side to the smartness of the device. All SFCLs are susceptible to internal thermal instability. The prototypes they developed can also detect this. This is an additional benefit.

At a lower cost

The cost of imported SFCL devices is around 1 million euros. The prototype Smart SFCL developed by Professor Banerjees’ group reduces this cost by 50% to 60%. But he isn’t currently thinking about bringing this into the industry. Scale-up of these technologies cannot be a single human show. Such things can only happen through the union of industry efforts and academia innovation. He states that the future of innovation needs to be implemented in SFCL’s current state-of-the-art development to make SFCL more powerful.

High current processing

Some interesting further innovations his group is aiming for are the development of high temperature superconducting materials with higher critical currents as SFCL will be able to operate up to higher currents.

Another important area in this direction is to use sensor arrays to further increase sensitivity so that the location of instability occurring in superconductors can be identified in space-time and their evolution can be studied. Says Professor Banerjee. This is a difficult area and an important task, but it is absolutely essential for developing a more reliable, intelligent and efficient SFCL.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/an-innovation-that-can-better-protect-power-grids/article37842349.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos