



A recent exhibition presented many notable achievements in China made possible by scientific and technological innovations in areas such as basic and cutting-edge technologies over the last five years.

“The China Spalling Neutron Source (CSNS) is similar to a” super-microscope “that can be used to study the microstructure and movement of materials on an atomic scale,” the exhibition staff explained. Since the successful test run in 2018, CSNS has been operating efficiently and stably, achieving its design goal of 100 kW per year half earlier than planned.

Statistics show that China’s total R & D spending has increased from 34.86 billion yuan (about $ 5.47 billion) in 1995 to 2.44 trillion yuan in 2020. On the other hand, spending on basic research, which is the basis of the scientific system, increased from 2.9 billion yuan in 1998 to 150.4 billion yuan in 2020.

With the support of the China National Natural Sciences Foundation and China’s National Basic Research Program, China has made great strides in basic research areas such as quantum science, iron-based superconduction, and dark matter particle explorer (DAMPE) satellites. ..

Over the last five years, China has made great strides in its ability to innovate science and technology, with investment in basic research accounting for more than 6% of R & D input for the first time. The country has also made great strides in areas ranging from stem cells and synthetic biology to high-speed rail and basic software development.

Thanks to the optimized industrial structure made possible by science and technology innovation, China has gradually emerged as a manufacturing powerhouse. For example, in recent years, China’s mobile communications and new drug development sectors, strengthened by major special projects, have made remarkable progress, with more than 270,000 high-tech companies nationwide in 2020.

In the same year, the country’s high-tech zone produced 13.6 trillion yuan of output, accounting for 13.3% of GDP. By comparison, from January to August of this year, these zones were driven by innovative features, achieving operating profit of 29.5 trillion yuan, up 21.9% year-on-year.

In the next step, according to a Ministry of Science and Technology official, China will focus on promoting the development of the real economy and promoting the transformation and application of science and technology outcomes on a large scale.

