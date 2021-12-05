Former Google employee accused of abusing the company in the NLRB case





The logo of Google, an American multinational technology company, found in Googolplex, Google’s headquarters complex, and its parent company, Alphabet Inc.

Alex Thai | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

Judges are considering subpoenas in a nearly year-long case against Google’s workers, but former company employees have played their role in highlighting the intensifying tensions between the two. I’m playing.

Three former Google employees have filed a proceeding this week for dismissing them in protest of a cloud transaction signed by a former employer with the Trump administration’s Customs and Border Protection in 2019.

Rebecca Rivers, Sophie Waldman, and Paul Duke alleged that when they were hired by Google, they were asked to sign a contract that included the company’s tagline “Don’t Be Evil.” Plaintiffs say Google has violated the agreement and seek compensation and other remedies for suffering “significant damage to its reputation and ability to be rehired competently.”

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has little reason to worry financially. The company’s balance sheet has more than $ 140 billion in cash equivalents and a market capitalization of approximately $ 1.9 trillion. However, a series of employee strikes, internal battles over how the company uses artificial intelligence technology, and proceedings related to employee treatment have long been proud of the culture of openness and inclusiveness. It puts a potentially serious burden on the company that brought it.

Last December, the U.S. National Labor Relations Commission filed a complaint against Google alleging that the company was illegally dismissed and monitored employees in retaliation for their union efforts. The trial has been suspended for the past two months while the judge is considering the subpoena, and it is unknown when it will resume.

Laurie Burgess, a lawyer representing a former employee who sued Google this week, partially intended the latest proceedings to act as “a reminder that this is still alive and kicking.” Said that.

In response, a Google spokesperson issued the following statement to CNBC on Saturday afternoon: Duty and employee involvement. This includes short-term IRI consultants. We misunderstand various legally privileged materials and disagree with the decision of the Special Master considering our options. ”

This week, NLRB judge Paul Bogas ordered Google to open more than 70 documents related to communication with IRI consultants, a labor-management affiliate. NLRB claimed that IRI was adopted as part of Google’s anti-union efforts and was referred to as “Project Vivian” by legal documents. “My review has shown that the defendant has made significant simultaneous efforts to give this illegal third-party material a face-to-face look of privileged communication,” Bogus wrote. “Many of these documents are campaign materials or related to the development of IRI, which provides anti-union messaging and message amplification strategies and training tailored to the respondents’ workforce and news and social media environment. Created in January by a group of Google employees. The Alphabet Workers Union currently has more than 800 members. Currently accounting for less than 1% of the company’s total workforce, the union has demonstrated its willingness to speak out and be proactive. After contractor Adecco returned to a bonus program for data center temporary workers, it helped Google workers employed by Adecco, who had just won the battle between the company and Google. “Ned McNally, a temporary worker at Google’s data center in Council Bluffs, Iowa, told The New York Times last month after the victory.

See: Google Postpones January Return to Work Plan in Omicron

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/04/google-ex-employees-accuse-company-of-mistreatment-amid-nlrb-case.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos