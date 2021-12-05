Tech opens ACC Play vs North Carolina Men’s Basketball Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket





Georgia Institute of Technology holds an Atlantic Coast Conference match with North Carolina at a national 3:00 pm contest on Sunday afternoon at the McCammish Pavilion, facing December for the third time in the last six seasons. increase.

With the first ACC Championship season since 1993 and the first NCAA tournament appearance since 2011, the Yellow Jacket (5-2) will be on the 70-66 home court in Wisconsin on Wednesday night at the Big Ten / ACC Challenge. After losing, I will play in the match on Sunday. The defeat recorded five consecutive victories, including 88-78 wins on the road in Georgia.

Governing ACC tournament MVP Michael Devaud (Orlando, Florida), scorer (25.0 points per game) and 3-point shooter (59%, 3.83 points per game), yellow with senior forward Jordan Asher (Canton) Leading the jacket. , GA. ), Average 14.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

North Carolina (5-2) played its second true road game earlier this season and trampled Michigan (72-51) at home in a Big Ten / ACC match last Wednesday. Tall Heels, under first-year head coach Hubert Davis, twice to Pardu and Tennessee, a neutral site game at the Basketball Hall of Fame tournament just before Thanksgiving in Uncasville, Connecticut. I suffered a defeat.

Sunday games will be broadcast live on ESPN2 and will also be livestreamed on the ESPN app. Radio coverage will be on the Georgia Institute of Technology Sports Network and satellite radio (XM Channel 371, SiriusXM App 371) by Legend Sports and the flagship WCNN (680 / 93.7 fans).

Opening tips

Tar Heel Bruce-Georgia Institute of Technology and North Carolina have played two December matches at the McCammish Pavilion in the last five seasons, with yellow jackets 75-63 on New Year’s Eve 2016 and 72-67 on December 30, 2016. I won. The Power-Sunday match is the second in a row of four wins at Georgia Institute of Technology against enemies at the Power Conference. Tech will host Wisconsin on Wednesday night, suffering a 70-66 defeat, appearing in LSU at State Farm Arena on December 11th and in Southern California on December 18th in Phoenix, Arizona. From Downtown – Tech will play in 3rd place Wednesday match at ACC. 16th place at a rate of 3 points (40.7) nationwide. Georgia Institute of Technology has hit 46-of-106 (43.4%) in the last six games after hitting just four 3s in 17 attempts (all by Michael Devoe) against Miami, Ohio. This includes 6-of-16 vs. Wisconsin. – Jacket will play 7 of the first 8 games of the season at the McCammish Pavilion. Tech will not leave Georgia and will move to Phoenix, Arizona on December 18th to play in Southern California. Gang Rebound – Tech has outbound 6 of its 7 opponents this season with a plus 7.0 rebound margin. In summary, it is second only to North Carolina (Plus-7.43) in ACC. Find Baskets – North Carolina (.483) and Georgia Institute of Technology (.482) are ranked 3-4, 2-3 in ACC by field goal rate. Meeting with three-point percentages (.415 and .407). Mikey likes it – Michael Devoe leads the nation with an average (25.0 ppg) and a 3-point percent (59.0) after performing 33 points against Wisconsin on Wednesday night. He made 5 of 10 from the range of 3 points. He leads the ACC and is 12th in the nation with a field goal of 3 points per game (3.83). Efficiency – Devoe has scored 96 points in 54 field goal attempts in 107 minutes in the last three games (37 vs. Georgia, 26 vs. Georgia). Southern, 33 vs Wisconsin). He was unable to play in the Charleston Southern match due to the flu symptoms. Climbing the Ladder – After starting season 36 career points at Tech, the 6-5 Guard ranked 27th in Techs history and passed such Tech with 1,299 points. Stars such as Iman Shumpert, Drew Barry and Jarrett Jack. Two-Point Conversion – Dividing the point guard mission almost evenly, Kyle Sturdivant and Davon Smith compile 33:18 assists, averaging 13.1 points and 4.7 assists in seven games. Turnover rate. Sturdivant started all seven games, but Smith took an average of about two more minutes per game. In the absence of Michael Debou, many of the tex played together to beat Charleston Southern. In the year of Moses Wright, Tech received a total of 10.0 points and 8.9 rebounds per game from these three. Howard, who started all seven games and spent an average of 29.9 minutes, is a big part of the production and has so far recorded plus or minus (+59 total) in each game.

Michael Devoe left everything on the Georgia Institute of Technology vs. Wisconsin Badgers court in the ACC / Big Ten Challenge. Devoe put in 30 points to lead all scorers. He was 11-20 from the field and 5-10 from the land at 3 points.

Series Note VS. North Carolina

North Carolina has a 69-26 lead in a full-time series between the two teams and has a 55-24 advantage since Tech joined the ACC. The last two include 72-67 wins at the McCammish Pavilion at the team-only 2020-21 conference. Tech also won 96-83 at the Deinssmith Center in a team-only meeting for the 2019-20 season. Tech-only’s other victory in that stretch on New Year’s Eve 2016 was the upset of the Tar Heels, who started the ACC schedule on the 75-63 home court and won the national championship. (The victory was invalidated by the NCAA Violation Commission.) Prior to that, Tech had won the longest consecutive win in the series for four consecutive games. Tech is 13-13 against North Carolina dating back to the 2001-02 season. The team played 41 times in the city of Atlanta, six of which were in the McCammish Pavilion. The team met 23 times at the Atlanta Memorial Coliseum, and the Tar Heels won 12 out of 23 times. However, Tech won six of the last seven meetings at Thriller Dome and six out of eight at the Coliseum under Paul Hewitt. In 1996, Yellow Jacket played eight home games with Tarheels at the old Omniarina in downtown Atlanta (2-6 records). Counting the ACC and SIC tournament games played in the city, Tech is 15-25 against Atlanta’s North Carolina. Tech’s greatest success in the series with North Carolina occurred in the mid-1990s, when Jacket won five of seven meetings, including three consecutive victories. The tar heel team that surpassed first place in the 1993 and 1994 campaigns.

Alexander-Surp Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the Georgia Tech Athletics Financing Division, providing scholarships, operations and facility support to more than 400 Georgia Techs student athletes. Participate in the development of Georgia Institute of Technology Everyday Champions by supporting the annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides direct scholarships to Georgia Institute of Technology student athletes, and Yellow Jacket is the highest level championship in college athletics. Helps to compete. For more information on yellow jacket support, please visit atfund.org.

About Georgia Institute of Technology Men’s Basketball

The Georgia Institute of Technology men’s basketball team won the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament Championship in 2021 after finishing fourth in the regular season. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, winning four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), playing 17 times in NCAA tournaments and two final fours (1990, 2004). I’m playing. Please rate your Facebook page or follow us on Twitter (@GTMBB) and Instagram to connect with Georgia Tech Mens Basketball on social media. For more information on Tech Basketball, please visit Ramblinwreck.com.

