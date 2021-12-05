Investment drives growth in Arizonas’ innovation sector





Investing in the innovation sector is a key component of the state’s current and future growth strategies, as Arizona continues to recover from the economic challenges posed by the pandemic. The announcement of major new investments in Arizona by global leaders such as BD, Exact Sciences, Intel and TSMC is big news today. Still, the greatest potential for future growth comes from young companies emerging in the technology and medtech sectors.

As these companies move from start-ups to new growth stages, they need to overcome many hurdles, such as recruiting talent and discovering growing facilities. Also, if you are a medical technology innovator, you need to meet and navigate to all FDA regulatory requirements. A challenging maze of getting reimbursement before their products and services can help patients.

All this costs money. Access to the capital they need to grow can be the highest hurdle of all.

Investment drives growth

Without investment, early-stage Medtech companies will grow slowly or not at all. They rely on friends, family and angel investors to help them move forward faster.

In 2021, Arizona re-approved the Angel Investment Tax Credit for another 10 years, allocating a $ 25 million tax credit between July 2021 and June 30, 2031. This program helps lower the funding hurdles for Arizona-based companies. For local investors when they are ready to invest in a qualified company.

At the federal level, there are provisions in North and South American tax law that have proven effective in supporting start-ups and early-stage growth companies, especially in the medical technology industry. Eligible Small Business Equity (QSBS) rules limit capital gains taxes on founders, employees, and investors of qualified small businesses. With QSBS, it’s easy for these SMEs to secure significant early-stage investments and attract and retain talented people who have the potential to go to larger, more stable companies than high-risk start-ups. Become.

The QSBS rules are designed to support small businesses and never fit in the pockets of Wall Street investors. Policy makers have set restrictions so that they work as intended. SMEs have less than $ 50 million in assets, 80% of which must be used for business, and stockholders must hold stock for at least five years. This provision was first passed under President Bill Clinton and expanded under President Barack Obama, demonstrating decades of bipartisan support for this rule.

Potential barriers to better recovery

It’s clear that we need to support these small, growing and innovative companies, but in reality, policies are being proposed that will curb more investment and hurt these businesses. .. Many of these businesses are developing breakthrough new medical technologies and treatments.

The provisions contained in the Biden Administrations Build Back Better Act, among other things, by punishing taxpayers who have invested in or acquired QSBS stock by changing the requirements of programs that impede investment in small businesses and introduce uncertainty. , Reduces the effectiveness of QSBS exclusions. For investors, businesses, and employees. These changes will hurt Arizona’s growing innovation sector.

Supporting small businesses must be a priority as Congress seeks to encourage US economic growth and opportunities. That means helping founders, employees, and others who want to invest in the innovative work these small businesses do.

The delegation of the Arizona Capitol is the champion of our innovation sector and has provided the quality employment opportunities that this sector brings to the Arizona people. Arizona companies are hoping to lead this issue, maintain QSBS exclusions in a bipartisan way, and support innovation across the state.

Joan Koerber-Walker is President and CEO of the Arizona Bio-Industry Association.

