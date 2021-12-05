How Google Maps rivals provide the latest speed limits on the road





In most cases, the speed you see will be slightly different than the speed you see on your dashboard. I’ll explain why here, but this feature is especially useful if you don’t want to exceed your limits.

For example, Waze will display a voice alert when you exceed the speed limit, so you can prevent you from receiving your ticket when you hold the steering wheel.

Most navigation apps rely on two different datasets to provide speed limit information to users. First of all, it’s a road network that has already been scanned and obviously includes speed limits. And second, it’s information provided by users, volunteers, map editors, especially on roads where local governments have introduced limits for construction areas, where the parent company updates the displayed speed limit. Useful for.

Needless to say, relying on existing datasets means that these navigation apps may provide inaccurate information. And the example provided earlier is a living proof in this regard.

Temporary restrictions can change the speed limit for certain sections of the road, and it may take some time for the navigation app to display the changes.

However, navigation expert Sygic has found a way to address this limitation and provide users with real-time, accurate information about the current speed limit.

The company has announced an artificial intelligence-based system called sign recognition, which aims to be very simple, scanning signs on the road and updating the speed limit information displayed in the app.

To this end, Sygic’s navigation software uses the installed phone camera to monitor the road ahead. Each time the camera detects a sign on the shoulder of the road, it reads the displayed limit, uses artificial intelligence to process the data, and displays a new speed limit (if different from the speed limit of an existing dataset) on the screen. Display.

In theory, this is the most accurate way to provide speed limit information to the driver, but it also has some drawbacks that can reduce the effectiveness of the technology as a whole.

First of all, it’s a set of limitations that come with phone cameras. Cameras need to scan road signs, which requires optimal lighting conditions. This means that you may have a hard time working properly at night.

In addition, the camera can have a hard time reading the signs during a storm or snow, so don’t be too surprised if you accidentally scan the speed limit.

Second, if the road sign is not clearly visible on the side of the road, or if the road sign is not available at all, Sygic’s software must rely on mapping data to provide the user with speed limit information.

Fortunately, Sygic sees the debut of sign recognition systems as the first step towards a more advanced AI-based navigation solution. According to the company, they are already training in algorithms for new features such as pedestrian and traffic light recognition, so drivers will be warned in advance when they approach a detected item.

However, for the time being, Sygic’s system is still in its infancy, and there is no doubt that it will become even more sophisticated over time. It’s probably the next step in terms of the evolution of such software, so I pay tribute to Sygic who came up with an idea that could completely change the way navigation software is used.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autoevolution.com/news/how-a-google-maps-rival-offers-up-to-date-speed-limits-for-any-road-175724.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos