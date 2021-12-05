Google Scrap returns to office plan with the spread of Omicron





Photo: Robin Beck / AFP (Getty Images)

Google has again postponed the return of US workers to the office as concerns over the Omicron variant of the new coronavirus warned around the world and prompted new restrictions.

In a full-time staff email sent Thursday by CNBC, tech companies have abandoned their planned January 10 mission, leaving U.S. workers safe for the long term until 2022. Said to wait to determine if he could return to the office. Emails to US workers did not mention Omicron variants. However, according to insiders, Google’s leadership in Europe, the Middle East and Africa has clearly pointed out uncertainty about COVID-19 and the new travel ban. This is the reason why employees in these countries were delayed in returning to Japan next month.

Google had previously announced that employees would need to return to their office three days a week on January 10 to be fully vaccinated. Google has opened 90% of its offices in the United States in recent weeks. Nearly 40% of employees come to work physically.

A clear schedule hasn’t been set yet, but Google’s Vice President of Global Security, Chris Rackow, reiterated in an email that it will allow employees to decide when to return to the office at a particular location. rice field. This policy was previously disclosed by CEO Sundar Pichai. He added that he would be given 30 days of head-up before the team was scheduled to join.

The location is assisted by Google’s local incident response team to help assess the risk level of each office.

Nonetheless, Rackow says Google encourages employees to come to the office as long as conditions permit, reconnect directly with colleagues, and regain muscle memory of being in the office more regularly. I did.

We will relearn the working rhythm together in 2022. This opens up new opportunities and challenges by experimenting with more flexible ways of working, Rackow writes.

A Google spokesperson told CNBC that the delay was in line with plans previously set by the company, which saw January 10 as the earliest possible return date. However, at this point, the date Big Tech will return to the office is as uncertain as the end of the pandemic. Other companies, such as Apple, which will launch a hybrid work pilot on February 1, are still uncertain whether Facebook or Amazon will postpone the plan.

A Google spokeswoman said it will continue to decide when the office will reopen and start hybrid work week based on local conditions. Local conditions are dynamic and vary widely from place to place.

