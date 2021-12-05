IPhone privacy features that many do not yet know





iOS 15 has some new privacy features.

This story is part of WWDC2021. All the latest coverage from Apple's annual developer conference.

Many people may want to better understand the privacy and security of their data, and with iOS 15, Apple has taken steps to strengthen its privacy qualifications. The latest OS arrived in September, after which Apple released iOS 15.1, but iOS 15.2 is in beta. (Here’s how to check if your iPhone can run iOS 15 and download it.)

After downloading the operating system, you’ll have access to Apple’s newFaceTime feature, and for the first time Android and PC users will be able to join. There are also improvements to iMessage that make it easier to track links and photos sent by your friends. And you have access to many new privacy and security features included in iOS 15. If you’re like me-one of the billion or more people who use the iPhone-I think it’s worth learning about the new privacy updates available, with Apple’s latest operating system, some of the go ahead and settings. Will change immediately.



In a nutshell, the privacy changes announced in June give you better control over the data you share with third parties and how those apps use data from your Apple device. I understand. In some cases, changes also limit data collection. These privacy changes may not significantly change your everyday experience, except in the case of Siri, but it’s worth knowing. They can change how your Apple device interacts with the Internet, especially the third parties who crave your personal information.

Keep in mind that Apple has long used privacy as a selling point to stand out from rivals such as Google and Facebook. Based in Cupacino, the company is rushing to protect consumer data from digital advertisers and internet service providers, while at the same time strengthening its own search advertising business and hiring a former advertising executive from Facebook. (And fired). ..

There are also pitfalls. Most new privacy features are free, but not all. To use other devices, you need to own a new Apple device or earn cash to buy a new device.

These privacy changes are arming digital advertisers and even the journalists behind popular newsletters for reasons not covered here. But no matter what Apple’s motives are, they’re good news for you.



Siri is more secure thanks to the audio processing inside the device

According to Apple, iOS 15 eliminates one of the biggest privacy issues with voice assistants.

Unlike Amazon Echo and almost every other competitor, Siri no longer ships audio to the server for processing. Instead, it processes your voice sound directly on your Apple device, thanks to voice recognition on your device. According to Apple, iPhones and iPads use the processing power of Apple devices to analyze audio, eliminating the need for an active internet connection for Siri to work. That is, Siri responds to basic commands such as setting alarms, setting reminders, and launching apps offline. This update does not include asking Siri to search for something on the web.

According to Apple, in addition to enhancing privacy, audio processing can now be performed offline, which can be expected to reduce Siri’s response time to some requests.

As mentioned earlier, there are issues with some privacy features. For this, only iPhones and iPads stacked with the A12 Bionic chip can take advantage of in-device audio processing when Siri rolls out.

The app’s privacy report provides important information about third-party access to data and sensors.

If you’re a fan of Apple’s App Tracking Transparency feature, you’ll probably also like the App Privacy report. When you get a page from a Safari playbook, the report[設定]A new section accessible from will give you an overview of how your app handles privacy. You can see when individual apps request access to features such as cameras and microphones. It also adds a layer of transparency to iOS 15 so you can see where and who your data will be shared in the last 7 days.

Apple has provided an overview of the upcoming App Privacy Report during WWDC 2021.

Screenshots from Apple / Sareena Dayaram Safari and Email Privacy Protection: Hide IP Address

Apple’s email privacy protection feature in the email app limits the amount of data the sender collects when opening promotional emails and newsletters. In particular, this feature provides the option to hide IP addresses and cannot be used to link to or locate other online activities. This feature can prevent spam email marketers from learning more about your email and internet activity.

Here’s how Apple explained it:

“In the Email app, email privacy protection prevents senders from using hidden pixels to collect information about you. This new feature prevents users from being notified when the sender opens an email. And mask the IP address to prevent linking. Used to determine other online activities or their location.

Apple also said that IP address obfuscation will take place in Safari.

iCloud Plus Private Relay feature encrypts web traffic

Apple also announced that paid iCloud Plus subscribers will be able to take advantage of some new privacy features.

One of them is Safari’s private relay feature. It is designed to hide personal web browsing behavior from advertisers and internet service providers. This is achieved by encrypting traffic leaving the Apple device. This prevents third parties, including Apple, from intercepting traffic and allows them to read what you are searching for.

The second function is to hide the email. If you are a subscriber, you can enter a randomly generated email when you sign up, such as a new account at an online retail store. This feature forwards everything sent directly to the actual email. email address. The idea is that fewer companies will have access to people’s direct email addresses.

