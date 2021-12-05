ApplesMagSafe battery pack hits record low of $ 75





It’s been a week since Black Friday (good ridiculous). Shopping weekends and Thanksgiving holidays may feel like they happened years ago, but some deals are stuck while new ones continue to grow. Time can’t stop, but we can continue to offer the best possible technology deals.

As a kick-off, the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack has reached its lowest price ever. The portable battery was released in the summer, and it didn’t take long to see some decent discounts. Now, in time for your holiday gift, you can buy the MagSafe Battery Pack on Amazon for $ 75 or get a $ 25 discount on Best Buy. This battery pack may not be able to fill your iPhone 12 or 13 from the sky, but it is one of the most convenient ways to refill them. It can also act as a MagSafe wireless charging pack for AirPods. Read our review.

AppleMagSafe Battery Pack

The Apples MagSafe Battery Pack is the only option for magnetic wireless charging on the go and integrates with iOS for visible charging levels. Not packed with enough juice to fully charge the iPhone 12 or 13, but useful for refilling in a compact package.

Earn more scores with Oculus Quest 2 (which will soon be known as Meta Quest 2), one of the best all-in-one VR headsets. Walmart is currently offering a refurbished Oculus Quest 2 with 64GB of storage for just $ 199. That’s $ 100 less than you can get the 128GB model right now. The storage is a bit slimmer, but the crisp Benjamin that saves money can be used for many games and supernatural subscriptions. We generally do not recommend this transaction, but you can rest assured that this refurbished model is covered by Oculus’ full one-year warranty and a 30-day return policy. Read our review.

Oculus Quest 2 (64GB, remanufactured)

A standalone virtual reality headset, the successor to Oculus Quest. It has a sleek design, a high-resolution display, and a faster processor than its predecessor. The latest iterations also double the amount of storage.

The Microsoft Store, which is migrating from VR games to laptop games, is offering the first big discount on the Razer Blade 14. It usually sells for $ 2,200, and you can get a Razers 14-inch gaming laptop for $ 2,001 ($ 200 off).

The latest Blade laptops are smaller than the Blade 15 but still punch the performance department. It features a high-speed Ryzen 9 processor, Nvidias RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and 165Hz QHD display. The Blade 14 uses most of the Blade 15 Advanced graphical chops and is housed in a more portable package. Read our review.

Razer Blade 14

The Razer Blade 14 is a rugged gaming laptop with a lightweight and portable chassis. It has a Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and RTX 3070 GPU, and has a vibrant RGB keyboard.

If you need a laptop for work and productivity rather than games, Acer Swift 5 has a lot to offer in a lightweight package. The 14-inch laptop weighs just over two pounds, but offers plenty of power and storage at this price. Swift 5 is available from Amazon or Adorama at a $ 300 discount from regular costs, dropping to just $ 1,000. This is a big discount on this balanced laptop launched at the end of 2020. Please read the review.

Acer Swift 5 (late 2020)

The Acer Switft 5 is a lightweight, ultra-portable laptop with a 14-inch 1080p display, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, and just 2.31 pounds of Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor.

Recently included in our Home Tech Holiday Gift Guide, the Ember Mug 2 is a smart mug that keeps your drink hot for up to 80 minutes with a rechargeable battery. You may be worried about having another smart device that is worried about charging, but Ember can give your drink endless heat as long as it’s on the coaster. Best Buy has a larger 14 ounce blue version with a $ 100 discount of $ 30. This makes it the same price as a small 10 ounce mug 2.

Ember Mug 2 (14 oz, blue)

The Ember Mug 2 is a temperature-controlled smart mug that keeps your beverage hot for up to 80 minutes throughout the day while using the battery or sitting on a plug-in coaster. The included iOS and Android apps allow you to dial at specific temperatures from 120 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit.

Another deal that signals the arrival of the weekend with a 4-pack location tracker on the Tile Mate (2022, with a user-replaceable battery) is $ 56 directly from Tile. That’s a total discount of $ 14. Tiles trackers are available up to 30% off on Amazon’s epic deals today, but if you prefer a bundle of trackers, exclusive deals from tiles offer more value. While Google’s Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday transactions are taking place on its own digital storefront, Wal-Mart offers Nest Hub (2nd generation) smart displays at an excellent price of $ 50 (50% off) on charcoal. You can get it. Read our review. GameStop includes some great video games such as Marvels Guardians of the Galaxy for $ 27, Life is Strange: True Colors for $ 30, Demons Souls for $ 40, Resident Evil Village for $ 30, and Marvels Spider-Man: Miles. There are still lots of Cyber ​​Week deals on. Morales is $ 30 and Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package is $ 20. Need a game to entertain your friends and family during the holiday season? WarioWare: Getting together on Nintendo Switch is fun for up to four players. Wal-Mart has the best-priced digital version for $ 41 ($ 9 off), while Amazon has a physical cartridge for $ 45 ($ 5 off). The Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 41mm) will continue to be available on Amazon for $ 379 ($ 20 off). This matches the price of Apple’s latest smartwatch, Black Friday. Read our review. The first generation Sonos Beam soundbar is $ 30 off on Best Buy and $ 370 on the white colorway. As mentioned in yesterday’s transaction summary, it was a refurbished unit directly from Sonos for $ 319. Read our review.Sign up for the newsletter Verge Deals

