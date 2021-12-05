Animal Crossing: New Horizons, if you like the other 7 cozy games





Animal Crossing: New Horizons was one of the biggest launches last year, posting screenshots of the work across social media, nominated for over 12 awards, and sold 38.5 million copies worldwide. Part of the success of this game was due to the blockade imposed by COVID-19, which players used as a medium for social interaction and other group activities.

Animal Crossing is a franchise dedicated to Nintendo consoles, so players on other platforms could never taste it. So we’ve put together a list of games that embody similar setups, gameplay mechanics, and hilarious tones known in Animal Crossing.

SIMS 4

As the name implies, SIMS 4 is essentially a life simulator, allowing players to create their own digital version and participate in real-life events from birth to future generations. The game features detailed customizable options such as face and body structure, clothing for different occasions, hobbies, and even personality traits. Build mode allows players to plan and build their dream home. To do that, you need to work in-game and make money.

SIMS 4. (Image credit: EA)

The title also includes a community system that changes personality over time by interacting with other bots during a party, conference, or festival. Successful interactions can also lead to romance options, but bad interactions can add a competitive and competitive element to it. SIMS 4 is available via Steam on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PCs. PS – If you have an EA Play subscription, you can play this game for free.

Doraemon: Story of Seasons

Based on the popular anime, “Story of Seasons” follows the adventure of Doraemon and Nobita participating in agricultural activities in the fun town of Natura. Players can cultivate fields, grow crops, catch insects, breed cows and chickens, and even ride horses to build perfect bonds. The entire map contains a variety of interactive items and characters that assign special tasks to help Doraemons’ futuristic gadgets.

Feeding cows with Doraemon: Story of Seasons. (screenshot)

It also features a fishing mechanism where you can choose to cook or sell them on the market for money. Part of the story suffers from half-hearted writing, but overall it’s a nice time. Doraemon: Story of Seasons is available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC via Steam.

Stardew Valley

If you take over the plot and unruly tools of your grandfather’s old farm, you’re responsible – tackle it and turn it into a prosperous one. In this 2D pixelated world, take on the role of a farmer, grow crops, raise animals and start a variety of businesses comparable to the fictional Joja Corporation. The world is filled with over 30 unique interactive characters, some of which even have romance options.

Fishing in Stardew Valley. (screenshot)

Just like in real country life, you can choose to marry that special someone from a romantic relationship or as a way to expand your fortune. The game also has fishing and mining spots that will allow you and three other online players to improve their skills over time. Stardew Valley is available on Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, and Apple iOS.

Cozy glove

Set in a snow-covered hand-painted landscape, Cozy Islands mechanics are based in real time. Players control Spirit Scouts to wander through the woods looking for ghosts and hidden secrets. Each spirit has a unique and vast story, and when you solve it, the color returns to the town. You can also build and decorate camps, make items, cook, fish, and embark on quests with ghosts.

Cozy gloves. (screenshot)

Like Animal Crossing, Cozy Gloves are synchronized in real time, enabling new story content and events for 30-60 minutes a day. After that, you can bring the forest to life and play around with it to your heart’s content. Cozy Grove is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, macOS, Apple Arcade, and Windows PCs from the Steam and Epic Games Store.

Yonder: Cloud Catcher Chronicle

After the wreck, players will be launched on the coast of Gemea, a paradise on a natural island with eight different environments, from tropical beaches to snow-covered mountains. You won’t encounter any real enemies here, but it features a mysterious, dark fog called the Mark that is polluting the environment.

Yonder: Cloud Catcher Chronicle. (screenshot)

As a land hero, players need to tame wildlife, harvest multiple farms, solve puzzles, learn professions such as carpentry and cooking, and help Gemea residents. The game also features various in-game events based on day and night cycles and holidays. Yonder: Cloud Catcher Chronicles is available via Steam on current and next generation systems, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PCs.

Castaway Paradise

Like Animal Crossing, Castaway Paradise entrusts you, an outsider, with the task of helping animals and revitalizing the city. Players can create and decorate structures to their liking, grow crops, remove rocks, seaweed and debris, and improve cleanliness. Townspeople assign a new set of quests that are constantly changing throughout the day. Completing this will give you XP.

Agriculture in Castaway Paradise. (screenshot)

For special holiday events such as Christmas, the entire map is covered with snow, which can help villagers decorate the island accordingly. Castaway Paradise is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC (Steam), Android and iOS devices.

Moon writer

The 11-bit studio Moonlighter is a bit far from Animal Crossing in terms of genre, but has all the necessities. As an adventurous shopkeeper Will, players need to switch their lives between caring for the shop during the day and fighting giant creatures at night. Set in the village of Rinoka, you can sell products at a set price, manage your gold reserves, and recruit assistants. During your trip, you can meet countless villagers and work with them to get better business opportunities.

Moonlighter shop system. (screenshot)

Through crafts and enchantments, players can create new armor and weapons and learn new magical skills to take on bosses at night. It also has a robust loot and inventory system that can be accessed during combat. Moonlighter is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, macOS, and Windows PCs from the Steam and Epic Games Store.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/gaming/if-you-liked-animal-crossing-new-horizons-7-other-cosy-games-you-may-enjoy-7657236/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos