Flipkart offers discounts on iPhone 12 mini, Motorola G60 and more.view the details





Flipkart, an Indian e-commerce player, offers discounts on smartphones on a three-day sale from December 4th to December 6th. Smartphones such as AppleiPhone12 mini, Realme 8, Samsung F12 and Motorola G60 are available at a discounted price. Therefore, if you miss an opportunity during your last sale, this is your chance to get a deal on the offer. Check your camera, battery, processor, and other requirements before making a decision.

The Big Bachat sale will be streamed live on the following smartphones:

Apple iPhone 12 mini

The final generation Apple iPhone 12 mini has a 5.4-inch Retina XDR display. Smartphones are IP68 rated. The iPhone 12 mini is equipped with Apple’s own A14 Bionic chip. For photography, iPhone 12 mini features a dual rear lens with a 12MP + 12MP setup and a 12MP selfie camera. The 64GB variant is currently available on Flipkart for 44,999.

Realm 8

Realme 8 comes with a 6.4-inch FHD display. The quad camera smartphone has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera configuration on the back. It gets a 16MP front camera. Realme 8 comes with a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery. It is sold at Flipkart for 17,999.

Samsung F12

Samsung’s budget segment smartphone, the F12, comes with a 6.51 inch HD + display. The Samsung F12 has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal space for files. It can be expanded up to 512GB. The F12 comes with Samsung’s proprietary Exynos 850 chipset. The Samsung F12 features a quad camera setup with a 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP lens on the back and an 8MP front lens for selfies. The phone has a 6,000mAh battery and is priced at 11,499 in a flip cart.

Motorola G60

The Motorola G60 features a 6.78-inch FHD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is supported with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM in combination with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 32G chipset. The triple lens smartphone is equipped with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP sensor, and a 108MP main lens. The selfie camera is 32MP. It also has a 6,000mAh battery and is priced at 16,999.

Infinix Hot 11S

The Infinix Hot 11S has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB. The smartphone comes with a 6.78 inch FHD + display. The Hot 11S has a 50 MP main lens, a 2 MP secondary lens, and an AI lens. Selfie lenses are tagged with 8MP. It runs on the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery. Infinix Hot 11S is available in Flipkart for 10,999.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/technology/flipkart-offering-discount-on-iphone-12-mini-motorola-g60-and-more-see-details-11638684802639.html

