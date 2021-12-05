The iPad Pro, iPad Air 5, and iPad 10 with wireless charging are reported to debut in 2022.





According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is preparing to update three iPad models in 2022, including the entry-level iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.

In the latest Power On newsletter, Gourman reiterates its plans to release a new iPad Pro with a new design and wireless charging in 2022, releasing new versions of the entry-level iPad and iPad Air. Clarified the company’s intentions.

The entry-level iPad received a modest update this year, adding a 12MP ultra-wide front camera with an A13 chip, True Tone, and a Center Stage for video calling. Apple has released a new version of the entry-level iPad every year since 2017, often with minor specs and chip upgrades to keep the device low-priced, so 2022 The new version of is the same as the previous year. That said, it’s still unclear what the 10th generation iPad has.

Initial rumors suggested that this year’s entry-level iPad would have a thinner design and a larger display with a chassis similar to the iPad Air 3, but this is what the fall device launches. It couldn’t be realized. It’s not beyond the realm of possibility to speculate that this design could move towards the 10th generation version of the “iPad” instead.

Initially, there were multiple rumors about the iPad Air with a Samsung OLED display in 2022, but the device has been reported to have been canceled, and the next iPad Air seems to stick to LCD technology.

There are few other rumors about the 5th generation iPad Air, but at least the iPad mini seems likely to meet the specs. iPad mini features an A15 Bionic chip, 5G connectivity, and Center Stage. All of these aspects debuted on Apple devices after the introduction of the 4th generation iPad Air in September 2020, but the iPad Air hasn’t been updated for over a year now, so Gourman’s report reports. Reaffirm the future of devices in the iPad lineup.

Gurman also shared details about Apple’s 2022 Mac and Apple Watch launch plans in this week’s newsletter.

