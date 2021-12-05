Apple plans five new Macs in 2022, including an entry-level MacBook Pro update





According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is working on five new Macs to be launched in 2022, including a new version of the entry-level MacBook Pro.

In the latest version of the “Power On” newsletter, Gurman said he expects Apple to launch five new Macs in 2022, including:

Significant improvements to the high-end iMac M2 chip with Apple Silicon that sits on top of the 24-inch iMac lineup and the MacBook Air with a new design New version of the updated Mac mini entry-level MacBook Pro Mac Pro with Apple Silicon

There’s a lot of rumors about Apple’s iMac, MacBook Air, Mac mini, and Mac Pro updates, but it’s striking that Gourman mentions the new entry-level MacBook Pro. Previously, the next-generation entry-level MacBook Pro had the same number of CPU cores as the M1 chip, up to 10 graphics cores, and the same “M2” as the next-generation “MacBook Air.” Said that the tip will be included. This is the first time the machine has been mentioned for more than half a year.

With the introduction of Apple’s latest high-end MacBook Pro model, which has a larger display, abolished touch bar, and added ports, the entry-level MacBook Pro has been placed in a strange position in the Mac lineup and has been discontinued as the MacBook Air. Despite speculation that it could be replaced by a high-end version of the MacBook Pro, Gurman’s reconfirmation suggests that a new entry-level MacBook Pro is still underway for 2022.

The details of the new machine are unknown, but there are important questions about how the new entry-level MacBook Pro sits between the new ‌M2‌‌MacBook Air‌ and the current high-end MacBook Pro, as well as aspects such as the touch bar. Will remain.

The 24-inch iMac and high-end MacBook Pro updates weren’t significantly on Gourman’s 2022 expectations list. These machines have been updated this year, but not being on Gourman’s list could influence the theory that Apple isn’t planning to update. The Apple Silicon Mac is every year.

In addition to the Mac, Garman said he expects the iPhone SE with 5G, the new AirPods Pro earphones, and Apple’s first mixed expansion headset and virtual reality headset in 2022. ..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2021/12/05/apple-planning-five-new-macs-for-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos