This “practical” electric Porsche racer is the cover car of the “Gran Turismo 7”.

This 2030-style Vision Gran Turismo concept is what German carmakers say, thanks to the gaming community.

Nicholas Maronese 2022 Porsche Vision Gran Turismo Concept Photo: Porsche Article Content

Given the mission of drafting Vision Gran Turismo cars, the high-performance racing machines commissioned by the PlayStation can only live as a few gigabytes in the popular Gran Turismo Motorsport Simulator franchise, and most automaker staff are full. I came up with something off. Wall. For example, McLaren’s unruly take, Ultimate Vision Gran Turismo, puts the pilot in a motorcycle-like driving position. The Hyundais N 2025 Muroc has a (fictitious) in-wheel motor drive control mounted on a rim comparable to a car with a height of 933 mm. And the Chevrolet Chaparral 2X (why not?) Was clearly powered by a laser pulse shock wave.

Then, just recently, PlayStation developer Polyphony approached Porsche on his own Vision GT concept. German sports car makers have never built a car specifically for video games. This is the first time designers are free to sketch the most extreme racing machines they can imagine, without having to apply class rules and regulations, budget constraints, or even physics.

The engineers did endlessly Teutonic things as much as possible. We tackled the challenge as if it were a real car and built a full-scale physics model that we recognize as a fairly practical view of a 2030-style electric race car. Check out the 2022s Gran Turismo 7 cover car for the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo, PlayStation 4 and 5.

To be fair, Porsche has traditionally taken a more cautious approach to the world of video games, but has recently increased its ambitions in this area. The partnership with Sony-owned developer Polyphony Digital dates back to 2014, but before and until 2017, only one franchise, the officially licensed pixelated Porsche, was EA’s Need For Speed. It was not displayed.

That has changed a lot. Automakers now consider themselves a pioneer in virtual motorsport and understand that to reach the next generation, they need to be as active as possible in video games, from consoles to smartphones. .. Deniz Keskin, Director of Brand Management and Partnerships, said. Now you can see 80 different Porsche models across different game titles. In fact, you can drive a new Taycan EV in Gran Turismo before actually using it.

Keskin says the new Porsche Vision Gran Turismo is grateful for the warm welcome of automakers bowing in front of the gaming community. And, yes, it’s a little more practical than most, but for good reason.

You could do something similar to Star Wars, but we wanted to dig deeper into what we think is relevant today. It will be relevant 10 to 15 years later, explains Ingobauer Shinte, Head of Pre-Development Design Exterior. This meant balancing future, present and past styling clues, especially with accented fenders and the low sloping roofline drawn from the classic 356 and 550 Spider models. The latter also influenced the theme of the loop that defines the cabin, and team leader Interior Advanced Design Doeke de Walle says the interior and exterior of the car are seamlessly blended.

Article Content The “Gran Turismo” video game race will be a fun video game for the 10 Olympic events in 2021 and 2022.

The interior feels like it’s built into a carbon fiber monocoque that acts as the backbone of the Porsche Vision GT and provides an anchor point to the powertrain and suspension. Custom-made seat pads for the driver and passenger seats supplement the fixed position with adjustable pedals. The monocoque is also the reason why the car doesn’t have a door to cut into its frame, which makes it less stable and requires additional weight.

But just because Vision Gran Turismo isn’t a four-wheeled spacecraft doesn’t mean it lacks a lot of elements. For example, consider a weight-efficient design philosophy that defines the proportions of a car. According to Bauer Shinte, Porsche now considers this kind of weight reduction to be relevant, and believes it will continue for 15 years, so it built a car without fat and unnecessary amounts. ..

Article content 2022 Porsche Vision Gran Turismo Concept Photo: Porsche

It’s an aesthetic to see the bodywork deliberately hug the chassis and its 22-inch wheels. It also led to some compromises. The brand’s signature 4-point headlights are usually mounted on the fenders of most cars, but have been moved down as designers have run out of space in the Vision GT, says Bauer Shine. 935 Moby Dick or 908.

With all this practicalism and purpose, the slightly futuristic element seems to be more reliable. That is, buy a complete small air brake style flap that opens independently above the taillight arch. It is mirrored to the front by a pair of flaps in front of the wheel. The same is true for lift-up greenhouses.

2022 Porsche Vision Gran Turismo Concept Photo: Porsche

Back in the cabin, you’ll see futurism in the steering wheel inspired by the 919 Hybrid, which uses tactile control with digital technology. A transparent combination panel with a projected gauge. In-game, these gauges are even holographic.

It’s about as much Star Wars as the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo gets, but it’s still quite 2030, and it seems that some other automakers were aiming for a laser-powered Gran Turismo concept car. Bauer Shinte and Doeque de Wallet say that while it may be practical, nothing specific to this car will be transferred to the production Porsche.

But who knows? Part of it could be transferred to another virtual Porsches Keskin, but there are no specific plans at this time, but it leaves the carmaker open to collaboration with other video game franchises other than Gran Turismo. I am free to admit that. I was already dreaming about what an unruly Porsche concept car would look like, drafted for the Microsofts Forza Motorsports series. But there is no doubt that it is probably quite practical.

