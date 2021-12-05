Fortnite’s Chapter 3 Battle Pass includes a moon-themed Ronin skin





Fortnite’s new island seems to be part of the Multiverse in Chapter 3, Season 1.

The new season of Battle Royale games dropped with a large number of new items on Sunday (December 5th) at 10am Eastern Standard Time (1500pm Greenwich Mean Time). Content for space enthusiasts includes a crescent-themed Ronin set and a loading screen showing Fortnite Island in a multiverse-like bubble.

Players like us who purchased the Season Battle Pass (950 V-bucks, about $ 7.99 USD) had a hard time logging in to Fortnite in the first few hours after the release due to the increased load on the server. This makes it difficult to determine what is contained in the island after it has been completely flipped. It ended during an alien-themed event that concludes Chapter 2 Season 8 on Saturday (December 4th).

“We are aware that logins, purchases, parties and matchmaking may be delayed. We will provide updates when this returns to normal,” Twitter’s Fortnite game status account reported on Saturday. Talked about.

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1 includes a Crescent-themed Ronin set. (Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1 includes a Crescent-themed Ronin set. (Image credit: Epic Games)

The finale event will include a performance from the Foundation (Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock), along with other members of the Mysterious Seven who are trying to save reality by stabilizing the zero point that maintains Fortnite’s omniverse. It was.

Zero point instability has brought a lot to Fortnite in recent months. For example, Chapter 2 Season 6 will drive players back to prehistoric times, and Chapter 2 Season 7 will release large amounts of energy to the island. Alien motherhood destroyed the spire that temporarily sealed the singularity.

According to media reports, Seven (which had been struggling to manage zero points for some time) will be a major feature of the new island. On the space side, it is reported that there are seven rocket base landmarks on the new map. According to Fortnite maker Epic Games, Seven has sanctuaries throughout the island, but the existence of a rocket base has not yet been confirmed.

According to Epic, new gameplay elements this season include weather effects such as lightning and tornadoes, as well as the addition of guns and guns for players. In terms of movement, the new slide feature allows players to shoot and build even when they are concerned about downhill.

Space enthusiasts who can wait a few weeks will see the first confirmed space folklore of the season. It’s the arrival of the famous “Star Wars” bounty hunter Boba Fett. Boba stops on the island on December 24th to promote Disney +’s new franchise spin-off, Boba Fett’s Book.

Given its recent history, Fortnite hopes to provide more space content soon. The game is known for removing space references and other “Star Wars” content, such as the Mandalorian-themed season from late 2020 to early 2021.

