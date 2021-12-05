Guest Spot: New Trustees Need to Change Code





Peconic Bay in New Suffolk during Saturday sunrise. Credit: Kaitlyn Burke

More than two years ago, on October 7, 2019, the Suffolk Times printed an opinion piece written by trustee Nick Krupsky. Nick ran for re-election to the board and sought change. This article confused Republican leadership. They asked the trustee to write a counter-argument. No one obeyed. Nick wrote an accurate description of the dynamic townboard / board.

Nick said that we all know the truth. The Board of Trustees was filled with more than 60 wetlands and applications for administrative permits each month. The code currently written wasn’t enough to deny an application of suspicious value. Only the townboard (not the board) can revise or create the code. Despite repeated requests for assistance from our trustees, there has been no change over the last four years.

No one said the Code Committee would help these people. No one said that the trustee should not criticize what he would not do anymore. Give them the tools to do the job.

Apparently, by November 3, 2021, a sufficient number of voters recognized the need for a change in town administration. Candidates run on platforms that seek database decisions rather than party-led have been successful. Together with like-minded Chairman Glenn Goldsmith and Vice President Nick Kurbsky, these candidates understand that without new tools in the toolbox, there is no effective way to combat Sausold’s Hamptonization. doing. They understand that code revision obstacles need to be removed immediately.

Supervisor Scott Russell has a long record as a successful supervisor who understands that surface water conservation is closely linked to the conservation of agricultural land and the conservation of our quality of life. John and I believe he remains part of the solution. So when we resign as senior councilors, we have great hope.

We have hope because we know that Glen and Nick are the most qualified trustees. We know that Eric Sepenoski, Liz Gillooly and Elizabeth Peeples will soon master the work. All that is needed now is for the Townboard to instruct the Code Committee to work with the new board and adopt any changes it may need to address these difficult times.

We asked the new townboard to accept it and work more closely with the board than it has been in the past four years.

Longtime councilors Domino and Bredemeier retired from the board this fall.

