Humanoid robots create eerie and realistic facial expressions





Engineered Arts, a UK-based humanoid robot designer and manufacturer, has shown one of the most realistic videos recently posted on YouTube. A robot called Ameca has been shown to have a series of incredibly human-like facial expressions.

Ameca opens her mouth and frowns, looking like a surprise

At the beginning of the video, Ameca appears to wake up. The face is a mixture of confusion and frustration when you open your eyes. But when Ameca begins to look at his hands and arms, the robot opens his mouth and raises his eyebrows, which looks like a surprise. At the end of the video, Ameca smiles and shows a welcome hand to the viewer on how she wants to interpret the gesture.

Sorry to disappoint, Ameca doesn’t walk, flip, or parkour like the Boston Dynamics Atlas Robot. That said, you won’t soon see Ameca walking or talking between us. According to Engineered Arts, bots are currently unable to walk, but at some point they want to give them that ability. As for whether Ameca works with AI, Engineered Arts explains that it just leaves the AI ​​functionality to the developer to handle the surreal body.

If Ameca doesn’t crawl you enough, Engineered Arts has also developed another realistic bot named Mesmer. According to the company, it used real human 3D scanning to give the bot an accurate bone structure, skin texture, and realistic look. In a video posted a few days after the Ameca showcase, Mesmer created a more compelling set of expressions given that the bot now has more realistic skin and facial features than Ameca. increase.

Engineered Arts focuses on creating recreational humanoid robots, so Ameca and Mesmer will be the focus of attention at venues and events, rather than robots designed to do a specific job or take over humanity as a whole. There is a possibility. If you want to see Ameca in action, Engineered Arts says it will be on display at CES 2022 in January.

