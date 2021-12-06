Alexander: Why games freeze in Chrome and Edge, but not in Firefox





Q: I’m having problems with an online bridge card game running in a browser on a Windows 10 Pro PC. I’ve been using Google Chrome for a long time without any issues, but the Bridge freezes when I “bid” the game. The same thing happens with the Microsoft Edge browser. For some reason, the Bridge program works when you use the Mozilla Firefox browser. I checked for malware and Windows issues on my PC but couldn’t find anything. The problem seems to be limited to this PC. Bridge works fine on 3 other PCs that use the Chrome browser. I also noticed that typing a Gmail message slows down the response of the cursor and keys on my PC. What’s wrong?

RICHARD FLIPP, Little Canada, Minnesota.

A: The problem is with the browser, not the computer, because one browser performs better than the other two on the same PC.

Currently, Firefox runs faster than Chrome and Edge, so the Bridge program never freezes in Firefox.

The most likely reason for Chrome and Edge to run slowly is that they have too much data stored or are degraded by “extensions” that can be downloaded to add new browser features. .. To speed them up, try removing unwanted files (caches and cookies) that your browser accumulates over time and disabling browser extensions that may be too computationally powerful on your PC. (For Chrome, go to tinyurl.com / 2p9byv5k to remove the old files, go to tinyurl.com / 2p98xsjr to disable the extension. For Edge, go to tinyurl.com/2p8re6ht for both. please refer to.)

Why didn’t the same browser slowdown issue occur on other PCs? You may not be using these browsers for enough time to accumulate many old files, or you may not have downloaded their extensions.

I suspect that the slow speed of the cursor and keys on your PC is related to the slow speed of your browser. This issue occurs when writing a Gmail message in your browser.

Q: When I look at the photos saved on my PC, some photos show thumbnail images and others show random icons. what can I do?

LEO GROSCH, Minnesota Carver.

A: Windows may associate the wrong “preview image” with a photo and display a random icon instead of a thumbnail-sized image.

To resolve this issue, clear the Windows “thumbnail cache” files where these preview images are stored. This will probably require the PC to recreate the preview using thumbnail photos instead of icons.To clear the cache, press the Windows key and the “R” key at the same time and type “cleanmgr.exe” (without quotes) in the search box.[OK]Click. In the next menu,[サムネイル]Scroll down to make sure the previous checkbox is selected,[OK]Click. If that doesn’t work, make your changes in Windows File Explorer. Press the Windows key and the “S” key at the same time, then type “folder options”.In the next menu[ファイルエクスプローラーのオプション]Click and in the next menu at the top[表示]Click the tab. In the resulting list, check if “Always show icons, not thumbnails” is preceded by a checkmark.If so, clear the check box[OK]Click.

If the box does not have a checkmark, do the following: Check the box,[OK]Click.Then go back to the same menu and clear the checkbox[OK]Click. The required changes are now active.

Email technical questions to [email protected] or write in Tech Q & A, 650 3rd Av. S., Suite # 1300, Minneapolis, MN55488. Include your name, city and phone number.

