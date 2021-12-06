How to Master Sage in FINAL FANTASY XIV End Walker





Endwalker, the latest expansion pack for FINAL FANTASY XIV, is here, and the main healer is entertaining. One of the two new classes introduced with the expansion is Sage, an aggressive healing job that uses a unique weapon called Milpreves. With only four jobs in the healer category, sage is likely to be part of next year’s endwalker meta.

Sage has many strengths. The most obvious are the use of aggressive abilities and decent damage output, but they also have a large number of OGCDs and a single target buff that can make sage a very powerful ally when mastered. I’m proud.

However, rotation is fast and players need to master many abilities at once when unlocking jobs with a start level of 70. This guide is always full of sage abilities and allies.

Healing basics

For players unfamiliar with this kind of work, let’s start with some basics. FFXIV healing jobs can be divided into two categories: barrier healers and regen healers. Sage and scholars make up the barrier category.

Rather than any other healing task, you need to anticipate enemy attacks, apply barriers to your allies at the right time, and do as much damage as possible. They have some OGCDs (off-cooldown abilities) that pinch their buddies, but their burst heels aren’t as strong as White Mage or Astrologian. This is one of the most difficult aspects of these classes, but it’s also the key to being happy when you learn it.

To master a healing class, you need to strike a balance between making good use of OGCD, making the most of it, and preparing for emergencies. The second important aspect is mana management. Distinguish between the ability to use mana and the ability not to use it. Sage’s Addersgall gauge is used that way.

Stacks are consumed using certain abilities instead of mana. You’ll learn to track that gauge and time them well to save mana, but save some when you need it.

Sage boasts 36 job abilities, so it’s useless to look up all of them in the list. Instead, I will explain the main mechanics of work as demonstrated by a particular ability. All sage abilities can be read in FFXIV’s official job guide. For even more clarity, you can also check out the unofficial visual guides created by Reddit users.

How to use Euclassia

This mechanism is essential for sage. Learn how to use it in the first role job quest called “Sage’s Focus”. It will be an important part of your rotation. When used, it adds a shield to some healing abilities, allowing sage players to apply DoT effects to their opponents.

Diagnosis enhanced by Eukrasia does not stack and should always be run in the main tank (must have a Kardion effect), except when using an AoE shield instead (Prognosis). Similarly, Eukrasian Dosis should always be applied to the target to inflict a certain amount of damage.

What is my opener?

First of all, applying the Cardia Buff to the main tank is a top priority. You can then activate Eukrania Diagnosis (if only the tank is damaged) or Prognosis (if a group-wide attack arrives) just before the battle begins and apply the DoT effect to the target when that happens. .. Then spam the enemy with Dosis until you need to apply a shield or heal.

What is the best burst healing combo?

Zoe is your key spell in this situation and boosts your next healing spell by 50 percent. Following this buff, use a monotarget or AoE spell that is most likely to heal as much as possible. For mono-target burst heels, use Taurocall. For AoE, use Ixochole. These spells use the Addersgall stack. Therefore, you need to make sure that you always have a spare stack available when you need it.

Purple stack: Addersting

At level 66, you get the only Toxicon spell that uses a purple stack. Frequent use of them is the most efficient sage player reward, as they are filled by absorbing damage with shields.

This is Sage’s most aggressive spell, dealing AoE damage and healing at the same time. It’s not easy to learn because you have to get used to that narrow range. Like the main damage spell, Dorsis, it has a range of only 25 yards. If you need more recovery, use a soteria buff before the toxicone. Phlegma is a weaker version of Toxikon that deals moderate damage while applying a slight heel to the Kardion target. Phlegma can be used when available, but because there is no cast delay, it always keeps one spare stack for emergency recovery.

Overall, all players can play healers with different strategies. It depends on your group, the second healer you play, and the type of encounter you are running. Ultimately, playing sage in these various situations is best for maximizing spells, better managing mana, and better understanding how to do the most damage during healing spells. It is a measure. Good luck.

