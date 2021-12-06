



Mayhem Brawler Air Supremacy GoldBerg Free Download for PC Game Setup in Single Direct Link for Windows. It is an amazing and indie action game.

Mayhem Brawler Air Supremacy GoldBerg PC Game 2021 Protection and Service Overview

While answering a routine call on a patrol, Dolphin, Star and Trouble – the most popular officers of the super-powerful law enforcement agency, Stronghold – find themselves in a chain of events that will change the fate of the entire city.

excessive force

let’s go directly into it; If you’ve ever thought that having a day in the life of a superpowered executive is easy, you couldn’t be more mistaken, as there are greater threats than street gangs in the fictional urban Mayhem Brawler. Using your arsenal of combos and special abilities, you and your co-ops must make life miserable for these superpowered criminals, defend yourself from the wrath of werewolves, fight off the hexa of street witches, and take on the gigantic scorpion led by vampire homes. They force their fools to do their dirty work.

The world of Mihem

The hand-drawn, comic-book-inspired backgrounds, frame-by-frame animations along with a touching soundtrack will give your console a jolt of adrenaline. With the choices you make, you’ll shape the flow of the story and finally reach one of the three different endings in the Mayhem Brawler universe, where each corner has a story to tell.

Game Features

* A new take on classic 90’s style hits. * Offline co-op mode that supports up to 3 players. * Ability to change the flow of the game with player-led decisions. * Experience full story voice acting and 11 different language options for subtitles. * 3 unique endings based on player choices. * Unique combat mechanics. * 3 playable characters against 30 mobs including 12 unique bosses. And a great soundtrack. * Your entry ticket to the endless world of chaos.

Technical specifications for this version. Game version: Initial version Interface language: English Audio language: English Download set / Re packer: GoldBergGame File name: Mayhem_Brawler_Air_Supremacy_GoldBerg.zip Game download size: 1.3 GBMD5SUM: a4e8bc3c80b4587b796d3a2cremacy

Before you start Mayhem Brawler Air Supremacy GoldBerg free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 7 * Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 | AMD Phenom II X4 965 * Memory: 4 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTS 250 | AMD Radeon HD 6670 * Storage: 4 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 7 + * Processor: Intel i5 + * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 960 / Radeon HD 5750 or better * Storage: 6 GB Available space

Mayhem Brawler Air Supremacy GoldBerg Free Download

Click on below button to start Mayhem Brawler Air Supremacy GoldBerg. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the full setup link for the game directly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://oceanofgames.com/mayhem-brawler-air-supremacy-goldberg-free-download/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

