



Suicide For Him Early Access Free Download for PC Game Setup in Single Direct Link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Suicide For Him PC Early Access 2021 An overview of the anime stealth adventure game.

After losing your parents last year, your brother Fukoshi Hoshi is depressed and afraid. He’s now studying at the same school as you, but he’s facing a challenge…bullying. You, Akai Hoshi, must find the bullies who are torturing Fukushi and stop it at any cost. Use stealth to alter the course of events, sabotage people’s actions to suit your needs, manipulate others to carry out your plan, and if the situation calls for it… use violence as a last resort. Avoid attracting others’ attention by hiding in a conspicuous place, and prevent Fukushi from suffering more pain than he already has before it’s too late! And remember what your mother told Akai… Follow the light.

A mysterious and deep story with multiple endings

Each choice you make will affect the game’s story. Various endings are available. Will you be able to have them all? Each student in the school is randomly generated, which means that each player will have a unique experience. A few of the main characters will remain the same, such as Akai’s brother, the bullies… and a few others. Suicide For Him is currently in early access. Most of the game content is currently missing or in progress, such as story events, environment, and character models. The game is updated frequently, which means that some content is added and modified over time. We are open to feedback and always listening to our players. You can join the official Discord server to report bugs or to send feedback and suggestions to improve the game. – The following game is not suitable for children and people with heart disease, as it can contain strong flashing images and scary and disturbing scenes. Do not reproduce anything you see from this game in real life.

Description of adult content

The developers describe the content like this:

This game is not suitable for children or those who are easily disturbed. This game contains suicidal, self-harm and death cues/actions.

Technical Specifications for this version Game Version: Initial Version Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download Kit / Re packer: Early Access Game File Name: Suicide_For_Him_Early_Access.zip Game Download Size: 1.2 GBMD5SUM: d5d5a25bc7fb9e3ad716dfe34fe36 Early Access Requirements

Before you start Suicide For Him Early Access Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and OS: Windows 7 Processor: Intel i3 Memory: 4 GB RAM DirectX: v11 Storage: 1 GB Available space Suicide For Him Early Access Free Download

Click the button below to start early access to Suicide For Him. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the full setup link for the game directly.

