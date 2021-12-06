Omicron cases are likely to increase while Maryland is experiencing a COVID surge





Baltimore (WMAR) On Sunday, the CDC director told ABC News that he expects an increase in the number of cases of the new COVID-19 variant.

In Maryland, three have been identified as long as the Delta incident has already surged during the holiday season.

Johns Hopkins’ lung doctor, Panagis Gallia Satos, said this could be just the perfect storm.

According to state data, the case rate per 100,000 people has risen since the beginning of November. It is at the same level as in April when the vaccine became more widely available.

Doctors are currently concerned because early data show that the new variant Omicron is more infectious than Delta, which now accounts for more than 99% of cases in both Maryland and the country. increase.

Our primary concern is that it is easy to spread, and if it is easy to spread, we will really find individuals who have not yet been vaccinated, Galiatsatos said.

Galiatsatos said it could take up to a week to determine if a positive case was due to omicron.

Comprehensive contact tracking efforts are underway to quickly identify, isolate, and test potential close contacts.

Galiatsatos says that if you have been infected with COVID before, you are more likely to catch Omicron because it appears to be avoiding innate immunity.

Scientists are still collecting data on variants, but one of the things they know is still a levitating virus, so nothing changes about how to protect themselves.

Even with mutations, our weapons against them still work. Keep as far away as possible. If possible, and so far, early data indicate that the vaccine is likely to be effective against Omicron, Galiatsatos said.

Omicron has been reported in about 40 countries, so in addition to having symptoms, state officials recommend that you be tested if you have recently traveled abroad.

