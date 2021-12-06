Vision Gran Turismo leads Porsche’s esports offensive





With a new virtual-only Porrsche 13 billion investment, four new concepts, Plus unveiled plans to introduce an all-solid-state battery in 2028.

Porsche is the latest manufacturer to create a whole new concept, especially for use in Gran Turismo. Exclusively available on the Gran Turismo 5 (released next year on the PS5 and PS4), the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo follows the 917 Living Legend, but is the first car deliberately designed for video games. It was teased on the cover of the new Gran Turismo game for a while, but was fully revealed at the Gran Turismo World Finals.

Stuttgart’s vision for Gran Turismo took a total of about two and a half years, during which countless decisions were made regarding shape, function and, of course, the powertrain. result? A light-looking, dynamic sports car with hints of other recent concepts. And like Mission R, that electricity too.

When I came up with the Vision GT, Porsche designers chose to look back on a nimble compact car like the 356. We thought it was okay. Let’s go back to those values ​​a bit. Car exterior designer Ingobauer Shinte told CAR. Do something that is compact and not too extreme, just that makes you want to drive a car.

With that in mind, Porsche’s latest concept is low, compact and electrical. Looking around the car, there’s also a Taycan bit, a 919 Hybrid bit, and a whole new design bit. The movable aero is designed to optimize downforce for driving conditions, and there is also a continuous rear light that moves like a rear wing.

This time we did something a little different, explains Bauer Shinte. It’s actually a rear spoiler, and of course it’s working.

And what about the inside?

The interior is still very futuristic, but it is also a Porsche. Instrumentation benefits from projection, but wraps around the driver more than before. Not only that SF, it seems to be more convenient than the conventional tachometer.

What are all these points?

Like other brands such as BMW and Toyota, Porsche sees esports as a new opportunity to win fans, support existing customers and access entirely new markets. There are three benefits for Porsche.

Looking at our current purchase demographics and what they’re doing in that entertainment, Porsche marketers say they’re steadily rising in games as a regular hobby over the last few years. Dennis Keskin explains.

I think brand affinity and car affinity are very powerful in building that computer game. By the way, in addition to the racing genre, there are games like cyberpunk that are still active this year, so Mr. Keskin adds. Games as a cultural boost are really important.

And third, we are a brand that aims to make our dreams come true. There’s a lot of storytelling we can do, but otherwise it’s very different. By combining these factors, you can see why dedication to the game and the gaming community is so important.

The Gran Turismo 7 will be available on March 4, 2022 and will include the Porsche Vision GT.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.carmagazine.co.uk/car-news/first-official-pictures/porsche/vision-gran-turismo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos