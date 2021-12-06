6 Reasons to Switch to Google Pixel





Google’s Pixel smartphone has many benefits.

Juan Garzon / CNET

Looking for a smartphone that integrates Google Photos, Chrome, Gmail and Google Drive? If so, the Pixel may be a good choice for you. Google offers many iterations of Pixel smartphones, including the Pixel 4A and Pixel 5, and now the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro come with the company’s in-house Tensor chip.

Read more: CNET Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Review

Get the CNET Mobile Newsletter

Find the best phones, apps and accessories in the CNET Mobile newsletter. Delivered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Pixel smartphones are known for taking great pictures. But it doesn’t just have a good camera and gorgeous hardware. The service that connects the software to the phone is also important. Let’s get down to some of these.

Unlimited storage of Google Photos

One of the big reasons to get a Pixel is unlimited storage of Google Photos. Unlike other non-Pixel phones, Pixel smartphones don’t have a data limit for backing up photos to the cloud. Photos taken with the Pixel are saved in their original quality, rather than being automatically compressed to save space. The extent of this benefit depends on the Pixel you use. If you can find the first Pixel smartphone released in 2016, you should be able to upload photos in their original quality until the end of your device’s life.

Read more: Google Pixel 6 vs. 6 Pro vs. Pixel 5 vs. 5A

Pixel smartphones have unlimited storage available on Google Photos. Other handsets do not.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Recent Pixel smartphones such as the recently released Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G allow you to upload unlimited photos with compressed storage saver quality. Google provides an overview of the rules for each Pixel smartphone on this support page.

Unfortunately, the 2020 Pixel smartphone seems to be the last to enjoy the benefits of unlimited storage. According to some reports from The Verge and Tom’s Guide and others, Google has no plans to extend this benefit to the next wave of Pixel smartphones.

Read more: What is a Pixel Pass?

No bloatware

Threats of unwanted apps, services, and often redundant software features continue to plague most Android phones funded by US wireless operators. Not so with the Google Pixel handset. You can get a pristine Android OS in the way Google originally designed, unmasked with weird skins, unique overlays, and weird UI.

Pixel smartphones have access to beta software such as new OS versions and features.

Google’s fresh Android OS update

In addition to unlimited storage for photos, Google has promised to prioritize updates to Pixel smartphones. Whenever a new Android OS version or security patch is released, it will reach Pixel first. This includes new features apart from a full OS update. And for those who are really adventurous, Pixels also has the first dive for the Android version.

All Pixel smartphones are available in the Google Fi cellular network version.

John Kim / CNET Google Fi is always an option

Although not a big force in the wireless carrier market, Google offers its own cellular services for mobile devices. This MVNO-style system, called Google Fi (not to be confused with Google Fiber), offers a pay-as-you-go data plan. It also uses technology that allows you to seamlessly switch between Wi-Fi and cellular networks during a voice call.

All Pixel smartphones come in a version specially designed to work with Google Fi. These phones are also unlocked so you can port them to another mobile operator if needed. For example, the Pixel 5A is available in both the unlocked version and the Google Fi (unlocked) version.

However, choosing Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro makes things even more complicated. Google sells three types: Verizon, Google Fi (unlocked), and Unlocked (no specific carrier). Models without a specified carrier will work with all major US carrier networks. However, not all of them are fully compatible with each carrier’s 5G network.

Crush that spam

If you’re constantly being hit by a bunch of unwanted scams and dubious marketing calls, you’ll find this Pixel feature appealing. The Pixel Call Screen feature of the phone app works with the Google Assistant to prevent RoboCall from reaching you. Together they can prevent unknown callers from ringing your phone or making a call for you in real time.

Sweet phone transaction

Currently, one of our favorite phones on the market is the $ 399 Pixel 5A. Compatible with 5G cellular networks, this affordable mobile phone features an excellent ultra-wide camera and a large OLED display. It also promises strong software support from Google and timely updates for up to 3 years. And it’s a compelling alternative because it’s $ 500 cheaper than the $ 899 Pixel 6 Pro, or $ 200 cheaper than the $ 599 Pixel 6.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/6-reasons-youll-want-to-switch-to-the-google-pixel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos